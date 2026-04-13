Event Recap: The Cast of "Scrubs" Reunites at PaleyFest to Celebrate the Season Finale

McGinley, Miller, and Flynn return for "My Celebration," airing April 15th on ABC, as the cast reflects on the revival and looks ahead to a potential Season 2.

PaleyFest brought together the cast and creative team behind the Scrubs revival for a panel that felt like a reunion of old friends — which, given the circumstances, is exactly what it was. Series creator Bill Lawrence, showrunner Aseem Batra, and original cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, John C. McGinley, Christa Miller, and Neil Flynn gathered to celebrate the show's return, with moderator Vanessa Bayer — who plays the quirky Sacred Heart HR manager Sibby Wilson this season — leading the conversation. The evening began with a surprise screening of the season finale, "My Celebration" (Episode 9), airing April 15th on ABC.

The screening set the tone for everything that followed. Braff described the experience of watching the finale with a live audience as something the cast rarely gets, saying it was deeply moving to hear the crowd react in real time. Faison echoed that sentiment, noting that seeing the audience laugh and get emotional reminded him of just how much the show means to people.

"My Celebration" marks a significant moment in the revival's first season, bringing back McGinley as Dr. Perry Cox — who also appeared in Episodes 1 and 8 — alongside Miller returning as Jordan Sullivan and Flynn reprising his role as the Janitor. The episode drew an emotional response from the audience at the screening, and Faison spoke at length about McGinley's performance, saying his entire household — his wife and both kids — got emotional watching one particular scene in Episode 8. He called it a testament to McGinley's gifts as an actor, as well as to Lawrence and Batra's writing.

McGinley credited Lawrence for always writing Cox with layers — a character who teaches with equal parts challenge and care — and said his approach has always been to serve what's on the page. He noted that Lawrence has written for him long enough to know exactly what he can do, and that their collaborative process gives him the room to show up and deliver.

Reyes drew particular attention for the logistical feat she pulled off this season, filming Scrubs while simultaneously starring as Lieutenant Selena Soto on ABC's High Potential. She credited ABC for making the scheduling work, and said that while the travel and coordination were genuinely demanding, stepping back into Carla's world once she was on set felt immediate and natural. The safety of the ensemble — the rhythm the cast had already built together — made the transition seamless every time.

Miller spoke about the experience of returning as Jordan, a character historically defined by her sharp edge. She said the hope coming in was that Jordan had grown at least a little over the years, and that getting back on set with Braff helped her find the character quickly.

Flynn, characteristically deadpan, addressed a popular fan theory, saying he believes the Janitor is a real person and not a figment of J.D.'s imagination, noting there are too many episodes where other characters interact with him. He also mentioned that he had asked early on whether the Janitor could have moved on to a different job after 15 years — reasoning that a clever individual might have figured something out by now — and seemed quietly satisfied that the show found a way to honor that.

Lawrence and Batra spoke about the challenge of threading the needle between legacy and new energy. Batra described the balancing act as something like revisiting a beloved childhood store — exciting to be back, but you have to offer something new alongside the familiar. The goal was never to force the new cast on the audience, but to let them earn their place.

Braff talked about the intentionality behind the revival's tone, saying one of the guiding principles in developing the pilot was to pull the show back from the broader, more fantastical direction it drifted toward in its later seasons. The aim was to return to the combination of grounded drama and character-driven comedy that defined the show at its best.

Lawrence spoke about the weight of that obligation — not to ratings, but to the audience that showed up for the original. He said the cast, writers, and producers all felt it, and that the response from fans so far has meant more than any metric.

Much of the panel's warmth came through in how the original cast talked about working with the new additions. The revival introduces a new class of interns, and the veterans were unanimous in their affection for them.

Braff said the three leads in particular were aware of how much was about to change for these younger actors, and tried to prepare them as best they could. He noted that the cast made a point of doing a group dinner every Saturday night during production — the whole cast together — as a way of building the kind of ensemble chemistry the show depends on.

Chalke was effusive about how comfortable the new cast members were in their own skin from day one. Faison singled out Amanda Morrow (Dashana) as someone he genuinely sees himself in, adding that watching the finished episodes, he felt she was doing him better than he does himself — which he said with obvious delight.

Among the new characters are Nurse Dubois (Michael James Scott), who works the admin desk at Sacred Heart, and Nurse Raymond (X Mayo), with the two forming a comedic duo that the cast clearly enjoys. Lawrence also highlighted the role of Sibby Wilson — played by Bayer herself — as a new kind of character for the show: an HR manager whose particular energy disrupts the hospital in ways the original cast hasn't quite experienced before.

The panel closed on a note of cautious optimism. The cast made clear they want to continue — and that there are more characters from the original run they're hoping to bring back. The team gave a warm shout-out to Ken Jenkins, who played Dr. Kelso in the original series. Lawrence confirmed that Jenkins, now in his 80s, is enthusiastic about returning, and that getting him back is something the whole group is committed to making happen. Scott Foley, who appeared in the original series, was also mentioned as someone Lawrence would love to bring back in a potential second season, laughing about how Foley’s 12-episodes of the original series led to a popular meme that still taunts his social media feed to this day (“Nobody cares, Sean”).

The one significant unknown hanging over all of it is renewal. ABC has not yet announced whether Scrubs will return for a second season. Lawrence was candid about the fact that they went into this nine-episode run wanting to prove the show could work again — and that the reaction from audiences and from the PaleyFest crowd suggested it has.

The season finale of Scrubs, "My Celebration," airs Tuesday, April 15th on ABC. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+.