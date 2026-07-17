Skywalking Through Neverland Episode 566: San Diego Comic-Con, Rebel Scum Con & More: Convention Season Begins! w/ Spencer Jawitz

Convention season is about to jump into lightspeed, and we're getting ready for one of the busiest times of the year! Joining us is our friend Spencer Jawitz from the Virtual Cantina Network to talk about everything that goes into making fan conventions unforgettable.

Ever wonder what it takes to book celebrity guests or organize a successful convention? Spencer pulls back the curtain on the realities of convention planning, from budgeting and logistics to building relationships with guests and creating memorable experiences for fans. We discuss the many lessons he's learned behind the scenes while planning fan events.

We also preview the exciting months ahead, including San Diego Comic-Con, Rebel Scum Con 3, and Boonta Eve Special Edition Texas 2, with a look at what attendees can expect and offering advice for anyone attending their very first convention.

Watch the YouTube version here for the best experience:

Listen to the podcast episode here:

About Skywalking Through Neverland