Skywalking Through Neverland Episode 567: San Diego Comic-Con, Rebel Scum Con & More: Convention Season Begins! w/ Spencer Jawitz 

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This episode is a potpourri of things we want to share, as we recount the hilariously unpredictable Rise of Skywalker Celebrity Live Read and review Disney’s live-action Moana, with some trivia thrown in for fun!

The George Lucas Talk Show returned to Dynasty Typewriter on July 11 to stage a live reading of the original Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker film. The production featured an incredible cast of comedians and actors putting their own spin on Rey, Finn, Poe, Kylo Ren, Emperor Palpatine, and more. The all-star cast included Taran Killam (Saturday Night Live, Single Parents), Lou Wilson (Dimension 20, Jimmy Kimmel Live!), Vic Michaelis (Very Important People, PONIES), Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille, The Goldbergs), Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother, The Avengers), Paul F. Tompkins (BoJack Horseman, Mr. Show), Missi Pyle (Galaxy Quest, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), and surprise guest Rich Sommer (Mad Men, The Devil Wears Prada) as Force ghost Luke Skywalker. You can watch at swliveread.com.

Sarah then shares her review of Disney’s live-action Moana. How does this new interpretation compare with the beloved animated film? We discuss the cast, music, breathtaking scenery, expanded mythology, and whether this remake successfully recaptures the heart of the original. Read her full review here.

Finally, we test your knowledge with a round of Disney live-action remake trivia. How well do you know Disney’s reimagined classics?

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About Skywalking Through Neverland

Subscribe below for weekly episodes hosted by Star Wars authors Richard and Sarah Woloski, containing Star Wars and Imagineer interviews, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with creators and fans about the properties we love. Talk to Richard and Sarah @skywalkingpod and Facebook.