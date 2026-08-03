Skywalking Through Neverland Episode 568: SDCC 2026 - Spaceballs and Star Wars Trivia! 

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Our San Diego Comic-Con 2026 adventure was packed with Star Wars trivia, fashion, science, and plenty of Schwartz!

We hosted a high-energy Star Wars Trivia Party for more than 100 fans, followed by an autograph session and Pop-Up Trivia event celebrating our upcoming book, So You Think You Know Star Wars: 50 Years of Trivia & Fun Facts. The response was incredible—the line grew so large that volunteers and security were called in to help manage the crowd!

We also share highlights from:

The Spaceballs: The New One panel : Rick Moranis, Daphne Zuniga, Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman, and Kevin Smith

: Rick Moranis, Daphne Zuniga, Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman, and Kevin Smith The DC-themed Her Universe Fashion Show hosted by Ashley Eckstein and Michael James Scott

hosted by Ashley Eckstein and Michael James Scott Mission Control’s interactive STEAM activities , co-hosted by our very own Star Warsologies

, co-hosted by our very own Star Warsologies An amazing handmade gift from Jeff Caffrey (Virtual Cantina Network)

A huge thank-you to James, Julie, Bryn, Nick, Dani, and everyone who helped make our SDCC events such a success!

Coming next week: our long-awaited interview with Star Wars composers Kevin, Sean, and Deana Kiner (The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, Ahsoka), plus conversations with the composers behind Spider-Noir, Supergirl, Bridgerton, and more.

Watch the YouTube version here for the best experience:

Listen to the podcast episode here:

About Skywalking Through Neverland

Subscribe below for weekly episodes hosted by Star Wars authors Richard and Sarah Woloski, containing Star Wars and Imagineer interviews, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with creators and fans about the properties we love. Talk to Richard and Sarah @skywalkingpod and Facebook.



