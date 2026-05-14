New "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Poster and Behind-the-Scenes Video Released
Peter Parker's looking glum on the poster, but Tom Holland's looking excited on set!
Another new poster has been revealed for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, along with a new behind-the-scenes look at the much-anticipated summer sequel.
What's Happening:
- Sony has released the third teaser poster for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
- While the previous two had Spidey fully costumed, this time we see the face of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) -- well, the lower half at least -- along with his Spider-Man costume exposed underneath his street clothes.
- The first two posters for Brand New Day were released simultaneously last month during CinemaCon, and focused on Spider-Man taking on the Ninja clan known as the Hand and another depicting a close-up of his mask, with MJ (Zendaya) reflected in one of the eye lenses.
- In addition to the poster, Sony has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Brand New Day, which includes interview snippets with Holland and the film's director, Destin Daniel Cretton, discussing the action scenes and stunts, alongside newly released on-set footage intermixed with some shots we've seen in the film's first trailer.
- Much of the scenario featured in the video might be familiar to fans, since it's mostly culled from an outdoor sequence involving a tank that led to a lot of fan and paparazzi footage that spread online when the movie went into production, with fans impressed by the sight Holland (or likely his stunt double for the most part) actually swinging through the air on wires in a manner that felt like Spider-Man was truly coming to life.
- The featurette shows the large crowds that assembled as the film shot in the streets of Glasgow, Scotland (playing New York, naturally).
- In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves. Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he's devoted himself entirely to protecting his city — a full-time Spider-Man — but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.
- Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, and produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pasca, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor.
- The film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as Michele "MJ" Jones-Watson, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Tramell Tillman as Bill, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, along with Sadie Sink in a mystery role...
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.
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