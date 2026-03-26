Anaheim Gets Ready for Foodie to Meet Funny with First-Ever Festival Next Month

The festival takes over the historic Anaheim Packing District

Anaheim is getting ready to launch their first ever festival where Foodie and Funny collide with the new "Stand Up, Chow Down: An Anaheim Experience" next month.

What's Happening:

Anaheim’s inaugural comedy and culinary festival, "Stand Up, Chow Down: An Anaheim Experience," is taking place on April 3-4, 2026, and Visit Anaheim and Don’t Tell Comedy are announcing a new wave of talent, headlining performances, culinary experiences, and expanded roster of high-profile partners.

Stand Up, Chow Down: An Anaheim Experience is a first-of-its-kind comedy and culinary festival produced by Visit Anaheim and curated with Don’t Tell Comedy and Kittch. Celebrating the intersection of food culture and world-class comedy, the festival transforms Anaheim into a citywide stage designed for unforgettable entertainment and immersive experiences.

Leading the weekend lineup, Rosebud Baker and Craig Conant will headline Friday night, with Adam Ray taking the stage as Saturday’s headliner, anchoring two nights of standout comedy at the Anaheim Packing District.

Joining the lineup is a dynamic mix of rising voices and fan-favorite comedians, including: Alec Flynn Andrew Orolfo Audrey Stewart Ben Brandfon Blair Socci Cole Garrett Daniel Webb Felicia Folkes Fumi Abe J.C. Currais Jesus Trejo Kat Bird Leslie Liao Sean Grant Zach Noe Towers Zavior Phillips

Together, the lineup reflects a fresh, diverse cross-section of today’s comedy scene, spanning stand-up, storytelling, and digital-first talent.

Further expanding the culinary aspect of the experience, festival-goers can enjoy exclusive food and beverage offerings throughout the Anaheim Packing District and MAKE Building. Participating vendors, including The Kroft, URBANA Mexican Gastronomy, Pali Wine Co., Pique-Nique, Stone Groove Stillhouse, Mangal, Randy’s Donuts, Mini Monster, The Wooden Pearl, ADYA, 206 BCE, Parfait Paris, and Zabon Ramen and Rolls, will offer special menu items, discounts, and curated pairings exclusively for Stand Up, Chow Down attendees.

From late-night bites and wine specials to interactive tasting moments, the festival’s culinary program is designed to complement the comedy lineup, creating a seamless, dine-and-discover experience across the district. Select nights will also feature rotating food trucks, including OC Tacos, Cali Delights, and Cruisin Fusion, adding to the festival’s open-air atmosphere.

Stand Up, Chow Down: An Anaheim Experience is gaining strong backing from national brands. Pepsi joins as a key inaugural investor, an uncommon and notable move for a first-year festival alongside partners Diageo, Ketel One, Don Julio, Johnnie Walker, and Yelp.

Set in the heart of Anaheim, the multi-day festival will transform the destination into a hub of live entertainment and culinary discovery, offering an energetic, walkable experience that captures the city’s evolving cultural scene.

More information and tickets can be found at the festival's official website.

What They're Saying:

Mike Waterman, President & CEO, Visit Anaheim: “This festival is about bringing people together through things they already love: comedy, food, and a great night out. With this lineup and the support from our partners, Stand Up, Chow Down is shaping up to be a must-experience event for both locals and visitors.”

A Landmark Festival:

The Anaheim Packing District is a popular food, entertainment, and cultural hub in downtown Anaheim. The area is especially known for its trendy food hall and historic vibe.

The whole area is a revitalized district made up of historic buildings that were originally part of Orange County’s citrus industry. The centerpiece is the Anaheim Packing House, a former 1919 Sunkist packing facility that was restored and reopened in 2014 as a gourmet food hall.

Today, the district includes several connected areas: The Packing House (main food hall) MAKE Building (old marmalade factory turned brewery/distillery space) Packard Building (historic auto showroom turned dining spot) Farmers Park (outdoor green space) Center Street Promenade (nearby shops and cafes)

The vibes and atmosphere of this entire district make it a great spot for this kind of festival.