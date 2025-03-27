The Story of an Open Marriage, Secret Affair, and Eventual Murder Told On "20/20" This Week
The episode originally aired almost two years ago.
A special episode of 20/20 will take viewers into the not-so-perfect life of a couple, an affair, and the eventual murder of the husband.
What’s Happening:
- In a two-hour 20/20, co-anchor Deborah Roberts explores the events leading up to a husband’s death and details the trial that pitted two former lovers against each other.
- Robert and Sabrina Limon appeared to be living an idyllic life with their two children in Silver Lakes, California. An outgoing and happy pair, the Limons loved to party and had become part of a tight-knit group of couples who called themselves “The Wolfpack."
- When Robert was found murdered in a remote industrial complex where he was working, the illusion of their perfect life crumbled. As authorities investigated the death, they discovered that not only did the couple have an open marriage, but Sabrina was having a full-blown affair with a younger lover - a firefighter named Jonathan Hearn.
- Police arrested Jonathan and Sabrina for the murder, but without enough evidence against her, Sabrina was able to walk free until, in a shocking twist, Jonathan agreed to testify against his lover in exchange for a lesser sentence just days before his trial.
- This two-hour episode of 20/20 features an interview with Valerie Wass, Sabrina Limon’s appellate attorney. The program also includes interviews with Julie Cordova, Sabrina’s sister; Lydia Marrero, Robert’s sister; Nicolette, a former friend of the couple; Don Morse, Robert’s former football coach; and Serra Daldos, Jonathan’s childhood friend. Additional interviews include Darin Grantham, former Kern County detective; Clayton Campbell, former attorney for Jonathan Hearn; Richard Terry, Sabrina’s former defense attorney; Harold Pierce, a former reporter at the Bakersfield Californian; and Ken Machini, a former KERO-TV reporter.
- This episode of 20/20 airs Friday, March 28th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC and arrives the next day on Hulu. Note that this is a rebroadcast of an episode that originally aired on 4/7/2023.
