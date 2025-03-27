Sundance Film Festival to Find New Home in Colorado Starting in 2027
The festival has brought many acclaimed titles to our attention in the last few decades.
The Sundance Institute has announced the new home for the annual Sundance Film Festival, which will take place in this new location starting in 2027.
What’s Happening:
- Today, the nonprofit Sundance Institute’s Board of Trustees has announced that Boulder, Colorado, will become the Festival’s home beginning in 2027.
- The Sundance Film Festival, a program of the nonprofit Sundance Institute, is the pre-eminent gathering of original storytellers and audiences seeking new voices and fresh perspectives. Since 1985, hundreds of films launched at the Festival have gone on to gain critical acclaim and reach new audiences worldwide. The Festival has introduced some of the most groundbreaking films and episodic works of the past three decades, including titles like A Real Pain, Flee, CODA, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, Hereditary, Call Me by Your Name, Get Out, The Big Sick, Mudbound, Fruitvale Station, Whiplash, Brooklyn, Precious, The Cove, Little Miss Sunshine and more.
- Boulder was selected thanks to its small-town charm with an engaged community, distinctive natural beauty, and a vibrant arts scene, making it the ideal location for the Festival to grow.
- Together with the Boulder host committee, Sundance envisions the heart of the Festival centered in downtown Boulder utilizing a wide array of theaters and venues, and incorporating spaces around the Pearl Street Mall, a pedestrian-only street.
- Nearby spaces will offer dedicated locations for the storytelling community to gather, including select spots on the University of Colorado (CU) Boulder campus.
- Sundance will work with the host committee to enhance infrastructure and accommodation options, ensuring that attendees can gather and celebrate independent storytelling in an affordable and sustainable way - a key to allowing independent films to shine and maintaining access for the community.
- Boulder has a storied and vibrant community of audiences, artists, and filmmakers that allows Sundance to lay the foundation for a strong future for the Sundance Film Festival.
- Boulder's environment aligns with the ethos the Sundance Film Festival developed in Park City, Utah, The Institute and its Board of Trustees are thanking the Festival’s current home for more than 40 years. The 2026 Sundance Film Festival will take place in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, from January 22 to February 1, 2026.
- Sundance Institute’s Board also looked at Cincinnati, Ohio, and Salt Lake City, Utah, before landing on Boulder, Colorado.
- Sundance Institute, which is based in Utah, was founded by Robert Redford in 1981 to support, sustain, and discover independent filmmakers and storytellers. The Sundance Film Festival, which celebrated its 41st edition earlier this year, serves as an essential space to introduce unique voices and transform careers. Each January, audiences at the Festival are the first to discover and celebrate bold, creative visions, and exciting emerging independent talent.
What They’re Saying:
- Ebs Burnough, Sundance Institute Board Chair: “This decision was informed by a detailed evaluation of the key components essential to creating our Festival. During the process, it became clear that Boulder is the ideal location in which to build our Festival's future, marking a key strategic step in its natural evolution. We have a profound appreciation for the finalist cities and their communities — including Boulder, Colorado, Cincinnati, Ohio, and Salt Lake City, Utah — who presented overwhelmingly strong proposals and dedicated their time, passion, and commitment every step of the way. We have deep respect and gratitude to these communities for their hard work and partnership throughout the past year. Additionally, we sincerely value the steadfast support from our staff and board as we have ventured on this exploration together."
- Amanda Kelso, Sundance Institute Acting CEO: “The Sundance Film Festival is a catalyst for innovation, creative expression, and the discovery of groundbreaking independent films that inspire and shape the future of storytelling. This process provided the opportunity to imagine how we design the Festival while staying true to our programming and mission. We extend our appreciation to the staff, artists, partners, volunteers, and audiences who have and continue to support that mission. Boulder is an art town, tech town, mountain town, and college town. It is a place where the Festival can build and flourish. This is the beginning of a bold, new journey as we invite everyone to be part of our community and to be entertained and inspired. We can’t imagine a better fit than Boulder."
- Eugene Hernandez, Sundance Film Festival Director and Head of Public Programming: “The Sundance Film Festival’s move to Boulder, Colorado in 2027 preserves and builds on its four decade journey. Together we continue to create a Festival that acts as a vibrant space for independent films and filmmakers to shine. A place where each January, a community of artists, industry, and audiences can gather to discover what’s new in global storytelling. This city is ready to embrace emerging and established global storytellers, our staff and volunteers, and, of course, global audiences. Whether you are a Sundance Film Festival regular, or someone who has dreamed of experiencing the Festival in person, we invite you to join us in January 2026 in Utah and then come along to nearby Colorado in 2027."
- Colorado Governor Jared Polis: “Colorado is thrilled to welcome the Sundance Film Festival to its new home in Boulder starting in 2027. Here in our state we celebrate the arts and film industry as a key economic driver, job creator, and important contributor to our thriving culture. Now, with the addition of the iconic Sundance Film Festival, we can expect even more jobs, a huge benefit for our small businesses including stores and restaurants. Thank you to the Sundance Institute and all of the partners like the City of Boulder, Visit Boulder, the Boulder Chamber of Commerce, and I also want to thank the bipartisan legislators and leadership who have worked tirelessly to make this possible."
- Charlene Hoffman, Visit Boulder CEO: “We are deeply honored that Boulder has been selected to host the Sundance Film Festival starting in 2027. Creativity, innovation, and expression are at the heart of what makes Boulder special, and we’re ready to welcome storytellers and cinema lovers from around the world. Our walkable downtown, iconic venues, and beautiful landscape at the base of the Rocky Mountains sets the stage for the Sundance Film Festival to flourish in its next chapter. It’s been a remarkable experience getting to share our vibrant community with the Sundance Institute and we eagerly await the Festival’s debut in beautiful Boulder, Colorado with excitement and gratitude."
- Robert Redford, Sundance Institute President and Founder: “I founded the Sundance Institute with a commitment to discovering and developing independent artists, with the Sundance Film Festival serving as the platform for stories to help expand audiences and broaden the landscape. That mission remains even more critical today and will continue to be our core principle. Words cannot express the sincere gratitude I have for Park City, the state of Utah, and all those in the Utah community that have helped to build the organization. What we've created is remarkably special and defining. As change is inevitable, we must always evolve and grow, which has been at the core of our survival. This move will ensure that the Festival continues its work of risk taking, supporting innovative storytellers, fostering independence, and entertaining and enlightening audiences. I am grateful to the Boulder community for its support, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for the Festival there."
