Quiz: Can You Match These "Superman" Cast Members with Their Previous Walt Disney Company Roles?

James Gunn's new "Superman" movie soars into theaters this weekend!

This week sees the release of the highly anticipated new Superman film from DC Studios and Warner Bros. Perhaps not surprisingly (given writer/director James Gunn’s previous work for Marvel Studios) the cast of this movie has a number of Disney connections. In the trivia quiz below, can you match the Superman cast members with their roles in past projects owned by The Walt Disney Company? SPOILER ALERT: This quiz does reveal a few well-known actors who appear in minor roles.

Match the “Superman” cast member with their Walt Disney Company role

Question 1: Alan Tudyk

Question 2: Bradley Cooper

Question 3: Rachel Brosnahan

Question 4: Nicholas Hoult

Question 5: Nathan Fillion

Question 6: Beck Bennett

Question 7: Pom Klementieff

Question 8: Frank Grillo

Question 9: Sean Gunn

Question 10: David Corenswet

