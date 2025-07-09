Quiz: Can You Match These "Superman" Cast Members with Their Previous Walt Disney Company Roles?

This week sees the release of the highly anticipated new Superman film from DC Studios and Warner Bros. Perhaps not surprisingly (given writer/director James Gunn’s previous work for Marvel Studios) the cast of this movie has a number of Disney connections. In the trivia quiz below, can you match the Superman cast members with their roles in past projects owned by The Walt Disney Company? SPOILER ALERT: This quiz does reveal a few well-known actors who appear in minor roles.

Match the “Superman” cast member with their Walt Disney Company role Question 1: Alan Tudyk Hei Hei All of these Duke of Weselton K-2SO Question 2: Bradley Cooper Stitch Nick Wilde Rocket Raccoon Screwy Squirrel Question 3: Rachel Brosnahan Princess Chloe Princess Jasmine Princess Merida Princess Aurora Question 4: Nicholas Hoult Cogsworth Gaston Lumiere Beast Question 5: Nathan Fillion Lance Bishop Richard Castle Bodhi Rook Ted Knight Question 6: Beck Bennett Fenton Crackshell Launchpad McQuack Drake Mallard Gyro Gearloose Question 7: Pom Klementieff Spider-Woman Black Widow Mantis Wasp Question 8: Frank Grillo Cutthroat Alexander Pierce Red Skull Crossbones Question 9: Sean Gunn Korg Kraglin Kang Kilgrave Question 10: David Corenswet Goofy He has not had any notable Disney roles Mickey Mouse Donald Duck Submit Answers Your Results Try Again