TV Recap/Review: "Tell Me Lies" - Season 3, Episode 4 "Fix Me Up, Girl"

Recap:

Diana (Alicia Crowder) is anxiously trying to book an appointment for an abortion. Sadly, she can’t be seen until next week. Molly (Katherine Hughes) is trying to help Diana in her time of need but asks her to cover for her in class so she can rendezvous with Evan (Branden Cook) for a booty call. When Diana wonders about their relationship, Molly says it’s cool they are both on the same page. (No, you’re not Molly, and you are going to have your feelings hurt.)

At Evan’s, Molly tries to get Evan to go for coffee, and when the conversation about birth control leads to Molly alluding to someone they know is pregnant, Evan is curious to find out who. He pleads with her to tell him, and she spills the beans that it’s Diana. (Now Evan has some power and gossip over Stephen.) Molly tells him that he can’t tell Stephen (Jackson White).



Lucy (Grace Van Patten) is wondering if she should answer her phone. It’s Alex (Costa D’Angelo) calling. He wants to know if Lucy wants to get together tonight. She agrees.



Bree (Cat Missal) says goodbye to Wrigley (Spencer House) as she leaves class, wondering why Oliver (Tom Ellis) hasn’t responded to her text. (Wow, these kids actually go to class.) Before she leaves class, her professor stops her and asks if she would like to be part of a special photography exhibit. Bree is quite pleased by this and thanks her teacher. (Things are looking up for Bree, but this must mean that something awful is about to happen.)



Walking away with a pep in her step and a smile on her face, Bree runs into Oliver. (See I told ya. Anything good at Baird College is followed by something bad.) He grabs her and says they need to talk. Pulling her into an office, he wants to know why she sent him a text of a picture of her and Amanda (Iris Apatow). Bree tells the professor that he needs to stop what he is doing, and that she told the dean about Oliver’s actions. Oliver calls her bluff and knows that Bree never talked to the dean.

Oliver is worried about her, and he tells her that he cares about what happens to her. He proceeds to attack Bree by blaming her terrible childhood for the reason why she is so needy. (Ouch Oliver, you are awful too.) He lets her leave, and certainly Bree is no longer happy.



Stephen is walking through the cafeteria when he gets a call from his sister Sadie (Alayna Hester). She is calling to let him know that her tuition payment went through and everything is good. When Stephen tries to extend the conversation, she tells him that she can’t keep talking and says goodbye.



Sitting at a table with Evan and Wrigley, Stephen tells his friend that everything is good. (Yeah, it’s good because Evan’s dad paid for your sister’s schooling. The look on Evan’s face as he salivates over the fact that he has so much power over Stephen, is awesome.) Evan wastes no time in telling Stephen that Diana is pregnant, and that she is already planning an abortion.

Wrigley interrupts them and says that Evan shouldn’t be telling Stephen this. To him, this is Diana’s private business not Stephen’s. (Wrigley continues to remind viewers why he is the best character on the show.) Wrigley reminds his ‘friend’ that maybe he doesn’t get a say. Wrigley tells them not to have this conversation in front of Pippa (Sonia Mena) and Stephen wastes no time telling the shocked Pippa.

Leaving, Stephen ends up at Diana’s door and confronts her barging into her room. Stephen wants to talk about it, but Diana has said there is no discussion, it’s been decided. Stephen tries to play up her negative relationship with her father, to which Diana says that her and dad are fine. Then Diana lays down the coldest most ruthless and amazing line of the show, when she tells Stephen that she is very excited to abort his baby, it will be the highlight of the year. (WOW! This girl is on fire.)

Diana kicks him out and tells Stephen that he can’t control her anymore that he needs to try it with someone else. (Oh boy this is not good for Lucy.)



Bree is back in her room choosing her pictures for the art show, when Wrigley walks in and wonders where Pippa is. She invites Wrigley to come in and wait until Pippa returns. He sees all the pictures spread around the room, and Wrigley learns that she has been invited to be part of the photography exhibit, to which he gives her a big hug and wonders why Bree is not more excited.

Pippa calls Diana and wonders how her day is going. Diana doesn’t tell her what’s up and invites Pippa over and she agrees. Wrigley is actively helping Bree choose her photos, and the two bond over what their childhoods were like. Wrigley states that her photos are amazing, but she is missing one of him, and Bree agrees to take a picture.



Bree asks Wrigley what Evan used to say about her. She wants to know if he ever complained about her being needy and insecure. Wrigley wants to know who said that to her, and she won’t tell him. He tells her that Evan only ever talked about how amazing she was, and then he tells Bree that he still likes her. Wrigley then tells Bree that his brother Drew was into her and found her to be intimidating.



Pippa arrives and Wrigley tries to use this as a chance to leave, but Pippa tells him that she needs to get ahead on her psych paper, which she is behind on. (A student at Baird College thinking about their marks? Wow, this episode is filled with new revelations.) Pippa says she is going back to the library and she and Wrigley part ways leaving Bree alone in the room.



Lucy meets up with Alex at a bar, and they get a drink together. She was surprised that Alex called her, based on their last encounter. Lucy tells him that she wasn’t herself, and he cuts her off and says that he doesn’t judge. Lucy admits to him that she might be a horrible person. Alex takes the bait and asks why and wants an example. She mentions that she was awful to Max (Edmund Donovan), who is at the same bar as them, and he was a great guy and cared about her. Alex dares her to go up to Max and apologize if she is serious about wanting to be forgiven.



She approaches Max and interrupts his date by apologizing to him and telling him what a great person he was, and how sorry she was for the way she acted. Her and Alex leave and have sex in the parking lot. (Lucy needs to see a therapist.)

Pippa finishes her paper at Diana’s, and she can’t help herself and asks Diana if she is pregnant. Diana is outraged that her private business is being shared everywhere. Thinking she should go, Diana asks Pippa to stay the night. Diana describes how she had a fight with Stephen earlier and she is freaked out by his behavior. Diana says she said something she probably shouldn’t have, and Pippa reminds her that he’s a lunatic. This is when Diana reminds Pippa that Stephen is not someone who lets things go. Pippa agrees, and while they try to avoid talking about Stephen the two start to make out and clothes start to get tossed.

The next morning, Lucy is invited by her RA to the dean’s office where she is met by Caitie (Taia Sophia). She was raped by Chris, and she is hoping to get Lucy to tell her story about what happened with Chris. Caitie wants to reopen her case especially if Lucy were to report her rape by Chris. (Oh, this is Stephen. He is looking to burn Lucy to the ground. Lucy do not go along with this.)



Pippa arrives back at her room, and Bree wants to know where she has been. Bree then sees she has been invited to a facebook group that describes how Chris assaulted Lucy and Caitie. When Bree asks her if she knew about this group, Pippa pipes up, and you can tell that everything that is good for Pippa is starting to slip away with the dredging of the past. (Poor Pippa, to have been raped by Chris, to move past it, and now just as she is happy, to have the worst night of her life brought back to her.)



Lucy is panicking and she calls up Diana to meet at the dining hall. Diana has little love for Lucy, but Lucy gets to the point and tells her about the incident with Chris and how Caitie wants her to press charges. She wants to know if she should tell the truth, and Diana says no, because that will make Caitie look crazy. Diana advises her not to say anything and to let it die. This is when Lucy tells Diana that she told Stephen that she lied and that he made a video of her admitting to the lie.

Diana cannot believe what Lucy has done. She asks Lucy if anyone has ever told her that she has bad decision making skills. (Hahahahaha, so true Diana. I am amazed Lucy made it to this age.) Leaving, Diana tells Lucy that for once she needs to do nothing.



Bree shows up at Evan’s apartment and he invites her in. Fast forward to the future, Evan and Bree are dancing their first dance at their wedding in 2015. Looking so happy and content, everyone is admiring the happy couple dancing alone. (Oh, something devastating is about to happen.)



Pippa and Lucy are enjoying a drink and decide to get one more liquid libation when Stephen comes by and ruins the moment for them. Pippa leaves, and when Stephen tries to irritate Lucy, she responds that the entire weekend has been very validating for her. Lydia (Natalee Linez) joins them to get Stephen away from Lucy, and the two former friends share a mutual silent hatred of one another.

Bree and Stephen meet each other at the bar, and while Stephen tries to instigate her into an argument, Bree shuts him down and leaves. Wrigley asks Pippa to dance, and they make their way to the dance floor. While they have a moment, Pippa asks how Wrigley is holding up. He says fine, that he’s pretending that he is still in love with her. Pippa agrees that it is a good idea, that it’s smart.



Across the dance floor, he looks to Bree with longing, and we know that photography class is going to help these two develop a relationship. Stephen puts it together based on the looks Bree and Wrigley gave each other across the dance floor that something is up. He grabs Wrigley’s phone and sees that he has only been calling Bree a lot on her wedding day. (Now we know who the mysterious caller was that Bree talked too.)

Review:

There is so much to this episode. Diana is the clear winner of this week with the ultimate putdown of Stephen, and while Wrigley continues to rebound from the death of his brother, it is nice to see that he has fallen in love with Bree. They make a great couple, and I bet they have a lot in common.

This week was nothing like the hurricane of disaster for the characters in the first three episode, but I give ‘Fix Me Up, Girl’ a 3 ½ tequila shot rating. Not everything is bad, but a lot of things are so, definitely try to ignore the night with too many shots at the bar.



