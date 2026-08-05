TV Review: "The Shards" — Style Over Substance in FX's '80s Thriller

FX closes out the summer with a nostalgia-infused thriller from Ryan Murphy and Bret Easton Ellis, The Shards. Blending the visionaries behind American Horror Story and American Psycho, the series centers around a group of autonomous teenagers in an L.A. ravaged by serial killers and death cults. Psychological and quirky, the show bears an irreverent tone that is initially alluring, but runs thin as the series progresses.

At the center of the story is a fictionalized Bret Ellis (Igby Rigney), who narrates most of the episodes from the present, providing commentary on how different life was in 1981. An aspiring novelist and screenwriter coming to terms with his sexuality, Bret is initially captivated by new student Robert Mallory (Homer Gere), but as the enigmatic teen begins to infiltrate his friend group, Bret becomes more and more convinced that Robert is the serial killer targeting their peers.

Based on Ellis’ novel of the same name, The Shards series adaptation starts out strong, with Bret somewhat on the fringe of a friend group he’s long been a part of. There’s Susan Reynolds (Kaia Gerber), the only girl he’s ever been in love with, who effortlessly wins everything, including star jock Thom Wright (Graham Campbell). And then there’s Debbie Schaffer (Hayes Warner), daughter of a successful Hollywood producer who could be Bret’s ticket to his writing dreams, if he can snuff out his homosexual desires and keep her. Now in senior year, all three of Bret’s closest friends are starting to broaden their horizons to their own future while he quietly uses everyone as fodder for his work-in-progress debut novel/screenplay.

With the mysterious disappearances and deaths linked to people Robert has come in contact with, Bret’s initial fascination with the charismatic, handsome new student soon devolves into suspicion and paranoia. With most of the episodes narrated by Bret, the show mostly gives us his backward perspective, often hinting at what’s to come, or not come, which somewhat dilutes the show’s momentum. There’s also one episode that curiously changes perspectives to a different character, Ryan ( ), without much explanation, save for the fact that things happening in Ryan’s world become relevant to the bigger plot later on.

Clueless was set in 1990s Beverly Hills and followed a group of teenagers who already acted like adults. The Shards gives a similar vibe. Drugs, alcohol, and sex dominate their young world, and the show mines its effects on their psychological health, even amidst traumatic events that would give anyone in their shoes PTSD.

The greatest strength of The Shards is in its production design. The show looks, sounds, and feels so authentically early-80s that it has an enduring appeal right from the jump. The ensemble of young actors at the center of the story also give memorable performances, even if the characters they play feel unlikable by design. But the biggest scene stealer in the entire series is Jordan Roth as Debbie’s father’s shady personal assistant. His character feels like the most Ryan Murphy element of the show, which otherwise values aesthetics over substance.

Sadly, The Shards wears itself thin the longer it goes on. Rather than answering questions, it keeps creating more doubt. It never becomes enough of a thriller to satisfy horror fans, but there’s also not much of a mystery to cling to. And weirdly enough, with a serial killer on the loose, the show ends up feeling very low-stakes. With marketing that largely features the cast scantly clad in a pool, The Shards belly flops into an oversaturated stream.



I give The Shards 2 out of 5 stars.

The Shards premieres tonight at 9/8c on FX and Hulu. New episodes release on Wednesdays through September 9th.