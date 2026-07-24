Andscape Announces New Interview Series "The Trade with Kelley L. Carter" Coming to ESPN Unlimited/+

Emmy Award-winning journalist Kelley L. Carter will host and executive produce the 10-episode series featuring candid conversations with athletes and entertainers exploring sports, culture, and legacy.

Andscape has announced The Trade with Kelley L. Carter, an upcoming interview series hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award-winning journalist Kelley L. Carter.

What's Happening:

The Trade with Kelley L. Carter will feature candid conversations with global athletes and entertainers, moving beyond headlines to explore their personal stories, vulnerabilities, defining moments, and career choices.

Through unfiltered interviews, the series will examine the connection between sports and culture while highlighting the lasting legacies of its guests.

Hosted by Kelley L. Carter, the series draws from the journalist’s extensive experience covering entertainment and pop culture at the intersection of culture, identity, and influence.

Carter currently serves as Senior Entertainment Reporter at Andscape and joined ESPN in 2016 as a senior writer for The Undefeated (now Andscape), earning recognition for her thoughtful reporting and ability to connect with high-profile subjects.

The Trade with Kelley L. Carter is produced by GTG Studios, whose team has created Emmy Award-winning content.

Executive producers include Samir Hernandez, Angella Hernandez, and Leo Knox, with Spencer Paysinger serving as showrunner.

The premium series will feature 10 episodes, premiering exclusively on ESPN Unlimited/+ on Wednesday, July 29, along with additional digital content and highlights across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

What They're Saying:

Kelley L. Carter, host and executive producer: "This series goes significantly deeper than a traditional interview format; it is a true cultural exchange. We are providing an essential platform for heavy-hitters across sports and entertainment to share their raw truths, unpeeled layers, and defining choices in a way that viewers have never witnessed before."

"This series goes significantly deeper than a traditional interview format; it is a true cultural exchange. We are providing an essential platform for heavy-hitters across sports and entertainment to share their raw truths, unpeeled layers, and defining choices in a way that viewers have never witnessed before." Jason Aidoo, Vice President & General Manager at Andscape: “At Andscape, we’re passionate about the spaces where sports, culture, identity and influence converge — and The Trade with Kelley L. Carter is a powerful expression of that mission. Kelley has a rare ability to sit with our culture’s most recognizable figures and uncover something more human, more layered and more unexpected. Through these conversations, the series explores how sports has shaped the lives, identities and creative journeys of entertainers and athletes who continue to move culture forward. The Trade is intimate, cinematic and unmistakably Andscape.”

Episode Lineup

Episode 1: Flau’jae Johnson — On The Way

Episode 2: Marshawn Lynch — Beyond Beast Mode

Episode 3: Tyshawn Jones — Kick, Push, Growth

Episode 4: John Cena — The Invisible Man Appears

Episode 5: Tyler James Williams — Seeing Around Corners

Episode 6: Renee Montgomery — The First of Many

Episode 7: Jeezy — The Long Game

Episode 8: Blair Underwood — 40 Deep

Episode 9: Dwyane Wade — The Ways of Wade

Episode 10: Tobe Nwigwe — Becoming The Bridge