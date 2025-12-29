No TRUSTNO1 Password Needed: "The X-Files" To Arrive on Free Streamer Pluto TV Next Year

The series joins other 90s favorites that are available on the free ad-based platform.

It seems that a perennial 90s classic is heading to Pluto TV for all to see for free (with ads!) on the platform, as The X-Files arrives on New Year’s Day.

What’s Happening:

Starting on New Year’s Day, fans will be able to watch the classic 90s series from Fox, The X-Files, for free on Pluto TV.

While the series is already available to view on Hulu, The X-Files will also be available on Pluto TV, owned by Paramount, and will be available for free to watch with ad breaks.

According to Variety, the series will have on-demand availability and will also have a dedicated 24/7 linear channel within the platform’s Sci-Fi category.

The report also indicated that the channel will launch by running through the entire series in chronological order, followed by curated weekend marathons.

TRUSTNO1:

Originally debuting in 1993 on the Fox network and ending a nine season run in 2002 (with movies and later revivals as well), The X-Files was a staple of 90s television.

Fox Mulder (the believer) and Dana Scully (the skeptic) became one of TV’s most famous duos. Played by David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson respectively, the pair are two FBI agents who investigate cases that involve the unexplained, paranormal, or seemingly impossibly occurrences that all slowly uncover a much larger conspiracy. Mulder believes in aliens and the paranormal, largely based on the mysterious disappearance of his sister. Scully was a medical doctor assigned to work with Mulder, originally meant to apply her skepticism and science knowledge to quietly report on his work.

Scully, in particular, had a major real-world impact: many women in science and medicine have said she inspired them to pursue STEM careers. While the series did have a “Monster of the Week” style of episodes, there was an overarching story that kept viewers enthralled, with the whole plot revolving around aliens, government cover-ups, and a shadowy group of officials behind the scenes.

The X-Files has been a favorite for generations, in large part due to the show’s blending of sci-fi, horror, crime, and conspiracy. Before The X-Files, these genres would have been kept separated.

The narrative structure of the series with those weekly monsters and stories crossing entire seasons was also largely influential, with many later shows like Supernatural, Lost, and others lifting the format.

