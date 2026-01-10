Veteran Actor T.K. Carter Passes Away at Age 69

T.K. Carter, an actor who appeared in such films as John Carpenter's The Thing and Space Jam, has passed away at the age of 69.

Carter was declared dead Friday evening, according to ABC News, as deputies responded to a call regarding an unresponsive male in Duarte, California. No foul play was suspected in Carter's death.

Born in New York City on December 18th, 1956, Carter got his breakout role as Nauls, the cook in John Carpenter's 1982 version of The Thing. He went on to have a recurring role in the 1980s sitcom Punky Brewster. Other movie appearances for the actor include Runaway Train, Ski Patrol and Space Jam.

In the world of Disney, he appeared as George Dodds in the late 80s/early 90s Disney television films Polly and Polly: Comin' Home, both of which aired on the The Magical World of Disney. He had a role in Good Morning, Miss Bliss, the series that proceeded the iconic 90s sitcom Saved by the Bell. Finally, he played Lenny in the 1999 comedy film My Favorite Martian.

Our thoughts go out to Carter's friends and family at this time.