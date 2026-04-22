TV Recap: Will Trent Loses Amanda Wagner — and Nearly Loses Himself

Will Trent has always treated death as a case to be solved. But in Season 4, Episode 16, “Our Last Dance,” the show forces its hero to confront a death that cannot be worked through with evidence and logic, only grief. Amanda Wagner is gone, and everything that follows is measured against that loss: every lead chased, every arrest made, every toast raised in her name. It is the kind of episode a series earns only after years of careful character work, and it lands with the full weight of what came before.

Season 4, Episode 16: “Our Last Dance” — Written by Henry ‘Hank’ Jones

The episode opens on a crime scene unlike any other in the series’ history. Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) is on the ground, cradling Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn), a blanket draped over her head. Faith Mitchell (Iantha Richardson) arrives to find Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen) and Captain Heller (Todd Allen Durkin) already standing by. Angie moves in to comfort Faith, and Franklin (Kevin Daniels) pulls her into a hug. A GBI tech (Heidi Rew) approaches and asks how “the body” was found. Will’s face tightens; the impersonal phrasing hits him like a second blow.

When the techs begin zipping up the body bag, Will asks to do it himself. He’s crying. Faith steps up to help lift Amanda onto the gurney, and one by one, Franklin, Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin), and Angie join in. The moment becomes something like a pallbearer’s procession, the whole team bearing her forward together. Captain Heller recites the Twenty-Third Psalm as they carry her out.

Back at the GBI, Will and Faith return to work with the focused, shell-shocked efficiency of people who don’t know what else to do. Faith’s mother, Evelyn Mitchell (LisaGay Hamilton), is already there, arms out. Will approaches Caroline (Christina Wren) not for comfort but with a task: he needs her to pull Amanda’s calendar and computer files, everything from the last two weeks. When Bill Appleyard (Jason Davis) walks into Amanda’s office uninvited, Will screams at him. Appleyard is quick to clarify that he came to pay his respects and offer assistance. He tells them that Captain Evelyn Smith may have information worth pursuing.

In a private office, Evelyn reveals that Amanda had been secretly working with the FBI to locate Adelaide. Caroline comes in with printed emails going back two weeks, plus digital files for Eduardo to assist Will. Evelyn announces she’ll be staying in Amanda’s office for now, she’s not ready to go home. Caroline flags that Winona, Amanda’s car, is still in the parking lot. Will wonders if Amanda checked out an undercover vehicle to stay off Adelaide’s radar. Faith’s phone buzzes: an eyewitness spotted a large male park a silver sedan near the curb and dump what may have been a body. A partial plate is being run. Witnesses at the restaurant are still being sought. Will wants to talk to the bartender, Josh Hassen, who he believes was in on it. A BOLO goes out.

Will and Faith arrive at Amanda’s undercover car outside Garth’s Carpet Cleaners. With gloves on, Faith finds two coffee cups — Amanda had been there a while. Ormewood and Franklin pull up behind them; Faith doesn’t know how many acolytes Adelaide deployed, so she requested backup. She gets out to talk to the others, and Will sits alone in the car. In the driver’s mirror, he spots a warehouse with an open door. He thinks she was watching it.

Down an alley, he finds blood and Amanda’s cracked glasses. He reconstructs the scene in his mind: Amanda shoved, then stabbed repeatedly in the chest. “This is where it happened,” he says. They force open the garage door and move in with guns drawn. Signs of captivity are everywhere — someone was held here. “Antonio was here,” Will says. Franklin spots fresh groceries and ice. They hear glass break and press into the main room. A tarp covers a doorway partition. Someone runs. Will gives chase, and the hallway turns into a brawl. The man is Josh Hassen (Benjamin Aycrigg), the bartender.

“Where is Antonio?” Will demands. Hassen’s answer: “He’ll be dead soon, just like your boss.” Franklin and Ormewood pull Will off him. Faith covers Hassen at gunpoint. Will came dangerously close to killing him.

At the morgue, medical examiner Pete Chin (Kurt Yue) is with Evelyn and Amanda’s body. Based on bruising patterns and the placement of five stab wounds, Pete believes it was a two-person attack. He says she went quickly, but there are significant skin cells under her nails and hair fibers on her coat. Amanda had bitten off a fingertip. It belongs to Stephan Lucas, 43, a schoolteacher. Pete steps out. Evelyn sits alone with Amanda. She promises to find the dress Amanda liked for the funeral. She holds her hand and weeps softly, telling her that she took care of everyone, always — “Now it’s our turn to take care of you.… This is our last dance.” She covers Amanda’s face again and leaves.

Back at the GBI, Faith confronts Will for his behavior. Josh Hassen has broken ribs and bit off part of his tongue during Will’s attacks, leaving him unable to speak. Franklin enters with a break: a Fresh Food Town employee discount receipt traces the groceries left at the warehouse. Will moves toward the door alone. Faith refuses to accompany him. Ormewood steps up: “I don’t need a partner,” Will tells him. “Yeah, you do,” Ormewood insists.

Franklin and Faith go to Stephan Lucas’s house. The car matches the restaurant description, partial plate included. Blood is seeping from the trunk. They open it to find Lucas dead inside.

In the Fresh Food Town parking lot, Ormewood walks Will down from the edge. He reminds him that Amanda meant something to all of them. “I know you’re hurting, but rage isn’t the answer. Believe me, I know.” He tells Will the case will break on details, and details are Will’s strength. Will takes a breath: “You’re right.” A man enters the store, glancing nervously behind him. Angie calls Will, and before they can act, word arrives: Josh Hassen has been strangled in his hospital bed. No witnesses.

The nervous man emerges from the store, shooting. Patrons run. Ormewood takes him down. Will pulls a frightened young employee to his feet, a familiar face. “Why would she want to kill me?” The Commander (Braelyn Rankins) asks.

The Commander’s real name is Alexander Stewart, brought in for questioning. Will lays it out: Adelaide is eliminating everyone she no longer has use for. Will tells him about Amanda. “She was my Adelaide,” Will says. The difference is that Amanda never tried to kill him. He threatens to put the boy back on the street, where Adelaide will find him. Stewart breaks. He doesn’t know where Adelaide is, but he knows how to find her acolytes. “I want everyone,” Will says.

A montage follows: acolytes arrested or found dead, photographs pinned to boards, interrogations running in parallel. Among those questioned is Walter Poole (Thompson Blake), who stopped moving Adelaide’s money once he realized what it was for.

Faith steps out when Jeremy (Deion Smith) calls. She tells him Amanda loved him, and she begs him to come home, offering to buy his ticket. He agrees. After hanging up, she lets herself fall apart.

Angie and Faith work the board. Adelaide’s bankroller died of a heart attack, which drew her back to Atlanta in the first place. When Ulster was arrested, he declared bankruptcy to avoid paying victims, but someone at his firm took control of the estate, liquidated it before his prison escape, and moved the money. They believe Adelaide is hunting it. Will thinks she doesn’t have it yet. Faith thinks the lawyer served as the middleman. Amanda’s calendar shows a meeting scheduled at Helms Correctional Facility. Franklin’s eyes go wide; he knows who has the money.

Janice Theresa Waggle (Wynn Everett) arrives at APD in handcuffs, beaming when she sees Franklin. She’s bedazzled her prison jumper. She says she’s done thinking about Ulster, that she’s changed her name back to Phoenix. Franklin knows that five days ago, a letter appeared in her bunk signed by Ulster, containing a phone number, which she called from a secret, contraband phone. “Did you tell her where to find it?” Franklin asks. Janice is convinced Ulster is alive and Adelaide can reunite them, that they’re going to be a family. Franklin makes her a deal: tell him where the drop is, and he’ll let her keep her contraband phone.

Ormewood and Franklin take up positions on rooftops with sniper rifles around a park, the drop site. Faith is on the ground in plain clothes. A figure in a trench coat appears at the drop spot. Adelaide Trevens (Mallory Jansen).

“Looking for your daddy’s money?” Will steps out to face her. He tells her it’s over, she’s alone. “That’s not true,” she warns. He offers to help her avoid the death penalty if she tells him where Antonio is. She’d rather die knowing he won’t save his uncle. He asks for proof of life; she asks him to sit. Faith’s voice comes over the radio, asking what he’s doing. Ormewood and Franklin lose their clean shot.

Adelaide produces her phone. She shows Will a live feed: Antonio (John Ortiz) is chained to a wall, barely alive. She says the feed is untraceable. “I always forget how long a person can live without water.” Will catches the noise of a train horn in the background.

Adelaide drops the phone and crushes it under her boot. She offers Will a trade: his life for Antonio’s. Kill himself, and she’ll tell them where to find him. Refuse, and she’ll die and take the location with her. She adds that Amanda would be alive if Will were dead. “I’m done playing your games,” Will vows.

Adelaide puts the gun to her chin. Will tells her to stop. “I know about your mother. I know what she did to you. We’re the same, Adelaide.” It catches her. “Someone saved you,” she says, that’s the difference. In the moment she’s distracted, Will grabs the gun. Adelaide bolts. Civilians scatter. Faith cuts her off and takes her to her knees. Adelaide reaches toward her boot. A shot fires from behind. She drops.

Will pulled the trigger. He takes the weapon that would have killed Faith. He kneels beside Adelaide, begging her with his dying breath to tell him where Antonio is. She smiles as she fades.

Will calls Angie, telling her Antonio is alive and somewhere near a train yard. Angie pulls up options. Faith identifies Hulsey Yards near Foles Station, shut down years ago. Will thinks that’s it.

He and a team sweep the abandoned yard, moving through rows of old train cars, calling out. Will reaches a door with a padlock. On the other side, faint and hoarse: Antonio. Will breaks the chain. The door opens. Antonio is hanging from his wrists. Will breaks the restraint bar and holds his uncle. “You found me,” Antonio says.

Later, Antonio is in a hospital room with an armed guard outside, eating Jello and starting to feel like himself. Will has booked him a first-class flight back to Puerto Rico with police escorts on both ends. Antonio doesn’t want to leave so soon. Will insists it’s best. Antonio refuses to let Will carry the weight of what happened. “You are the reason I’m alive,” he tells him.

At a bar, the GBI and APD gather for a remembrance. Nico (Cora Lu Tran) arrives with Betty; Ormewood lights up and reaches for the dog. Jeremy finds Faith and Evelyn and tells them Amanda called him his very first night in Los Angeles, telling him to follow his path. Heller clinks his glass and offers the first toast: to “Wags,” who was always fierce. He turns it over to Evelyn. She speaks of how Amanda’s existence opened doors for generations of women in law enforcement, and how her daughter is part of that legacy. She asks Faith to speak. Faith tells the room Amanda had more faith in her than she ever had in herself. She closes with the philosophy Amanda lived by: “Bad people don’t get to win.” That’s the job. That’s her legacy.

Will isn’t there. He’s at his desk, looking at a photograph of Amanda. Her cracked glasses sit beside it. He picks up his recorder — pauses — and can’t speak. He sets it down and stares at her picture as the camera slowly pulls back from the office.

Will Trent returns next Tuesday, April 28th, at 8/7c on ABC with "Where'd You Come From, Little Angel?"

Songs Featured in This Episode:

“Our Father” by The Five Blind Boys of Alabama

“Money (That’s What I Want)” by Barrett Strong

“You Make My World Go Round” by Natalie Bergman