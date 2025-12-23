"Call of Duty" Co-Creator Vince Zampella Passes Away at Age 55

Vince Zampella, best known for co-creating the immensely popular Call of Duty video game franchise, has passed away at the age of 55.

According to Variety, Zampella was involved in a Ferrari crash on Southern California’s Angeles Crest Highway around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, where he was pronounced dead at the scene. Many friends of Zampella's and the companies shared messages following his passing, including EA, who said in a statement: “This is an unimaginable loss, and our hearts are with Vince’s family, his loved ones, and all those touched by his work. Vince’s influence on the video game industry was profound and far-reaching. A friend, colleague, leader and visionary creator, his work helped shape modern interactive entertainment and inspired millions of players and developers around the world. His legacy will continue to shape how games are made and how players connect for generations to come.”

Lucasfilm Games tweeted about Zampella's passing, as he was involved in the creation of the Star Wars Jedi series.

We are devastated by the loss of Vince Zampella, who was an incredible force in video games. It was an honor to collaborate with him and Respawn Entertainment on the Star Wars Jedi series. His creativity, leadership, and passion for games not only helped shape the industry but… pic.twitter.com/FsT2KHJaSu — Lucasfilm Games (@LucasfilmGames) December 23, 2025

The first Call of Duty game came out in 2003 and went on to become a major success, creating an entire franchise and even an upcoming movie adaptation. In fact, Call of Duty is the third best-selling franchise in the world after Super Mario Bros. and Tetris! After being fired by parent company Activision, for which he later sued for wrongful termination and received a settlement, Zampella co-founded Respawn Entertainment in 2010.

Our thoughts go out to Zampella's family and loved ones at this time.