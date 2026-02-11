TV Recap: 'Will Trent' — Faith Goes Undercover as Love and Loyalty Collide in “You’re Not That Person Anymore”

As Faith risks everything to bring Malcolm down, the episode tests old wounds, new loyalties, and what it really means to change.

Will Trent Season 4, Episode 6, “You’re Not That Person Anymore,” picks up in the immediate aftermath of Malcolm’s shocking reveal, sending Faith Mitchell undercover to finish what she started — even as her feelings for him complicate every step of the operation. While the GBI closes in on the bank-heist crew and their connection to Biosentia Pharmaceuticals, Faith finds herself caught between duty and the first relationship that has felt real in a long time. What follows is an emotionally charged hour that forces nearly every character to confront who they used to be — and who they’re trying to become.

Season 4, Episode 6: You're Not That Person Anymore” - Written by Karine Rosenthal & Alan C. Beard

Faith Mitchell (Iantha Richardson) prepares for the most emotionally complicated undercover assignment of her career: getting close enough to Malcolm (DeVaughn Dixon) to bring down his bank-robbing crew and expose the pharmaceutical conspiracy behind their heists. Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) supports the plan but warns her carefully: reveal nothing personal, and keep her feelings locked down. Faith clips on a necklace with a secret a hidden camera and heads out.

Faith and Malcolm arrive at an exclusive nightclub, ushered past the velvet rope like VIPs. They dance amid pulsing lights, Faith balancing the mission with the connection she can’t entirely turn off. Malcolm steps away when he recognizes someone.

Outside, Franklin (Kevin Daniels) and Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) watch from a surveillance van as Malcolm talks with two men. Ormewood notes that one looks ex-military. One of the men, Winston Terry (Jonathan Davis), glares at Faith. Malcolm returns, brushing it off as “Winston being Winston,” and asks whether Faith wants another bottle — or to go back to his place. Faith ends the video feed.

At Malcolm’s house, he kisses her, tells her he loves her, and even quotes Say Anything. Faith denies it… then quietly says the words back.

Seth McDale (Scott Foley) is on the phone with his sister, Emily, arguing over wedding logistics he hasn’t cleared with Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen). When Angie walks in, Seth is venting about the lakehouse venue he assumes she won’t want — not realizing she can hear everything. Emily asks if he’s even sure Angie wants to get married.

Angie reveals she’s researching medical journals for her case. Seth explains how drug trials and negative findings can be manipulated or buried for profit. Before he leaves for work, Angie tells him she loves him. He kisses her and offers to ask around about Biosentia Pharmaceuticals.

At the GBI, Ormewood pins Winston Terry to the case board as their likely “gorilla mask.” Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn) asks about the second man — Clinton Starling (Reed Willard), a security officer for Biosentia. Angie enters with more information: Biosentia’s drug Evalia, administered post-surgery to prevent bleeding, has allegedly caused liver failure. Families who tried to sue were aggressively targeted.

Angie, already overwhelmed, tells Franklin she needs to marry Seth immediately. Something small, romantic, a surprise. Franklin promises to help and tells her to start writing vows.

Amanda and Will meet with Neville Gordon (Andrew Polk), head of Biosentia, about the heist. Gordon scoffs at the idea that his company stole documents from a safe-deposit box but promises to alert legal and security if anyone contacts him. Will points out that no one said anyone would contact him. Gordon leaves abruptly. Amanda thinks he’s clean; Will insists he looked terrified, suspecting that Gordon is being blackmailed.

Franklin tails Winston Terry down busy streets, narrating his observations to Ormewood over the phone. He follows Winston into a fried-chicken restaurant and tries flirting to get closer. Winston tips the cashier $100 to get away; Franklin immediately confiscates it as evidence.

At Malcolm’s house, Faith begins quietly searching his office. In the surveillance van, Ormewood and Franklin see her turn the camera back on — a tactical map is spread out inside.

Faith hears footsteps. Winston catches her. He demands to know what she was looking for. Malcolm appears with wine as Winston accuses Faith of snooping. Faith pivots, gesturing to a childlike frog painting and asking about it. Winston says it was painted by Quinton. Faith asks who that is.

The doorbell rings. Malcolm goes to get rid of the unexpected visitors.

Watching from the van, Ormewood and Franklin see tension building inside.

Winston confronts Faith, saying he can’t find anything about her online. She fires back: why is he looking? The other men attempt to calm things down, but Winston pulls a gun.

Ormewood and Franklin storm inside with weapons drawn. To protect her cover, Ormewood arrests Faith and argues with her as Winston and the others are arrested.

Faith ends up in a holding cell next to Malcolm. She quietly warns Malcolm he needs new friends — the cops already knew Winston’s full name. Malcolm explains the frog painting: Quinton was his son, who died at age eight from a heart defect. Officer Heather Olson (Bree Shannon) enters and escorts Faith for questioning.

In Amanda’s office, Faith pleads to stay undercover. Amanda refuses, ordering her to end things with Malcolm once he’s released, or she’ll place Faith in a safe house. Faith hands over the camera necklace.

Outside, Malcolm asks Faith to talk. She apologizes and says she can’t. She kisses him once… and then says goodbye. Behind him, Malcolm’s men look relieved to see her gone.

Angie hides in a bathroom stall, working on her vows. Will walks in, confused why she’s hiding in the restroom. When Angie admits she scattered her mother’s ashes into the sewer system here, the two bond and joke about who they used to be. Will gently tells her, “You’re not that person anymore.” The baby hiccups, startling Angie. She lets Will feel the movement, and he encourages her to write vows about the future she and Seth will share.

Amanda is mid-meeting when she suddenly spasms in pain and asks for her doctor. Faith later visits her in the hospital, where Amanda dismisses it as a “stupid embolism.” Faith admits she genuinely cared about Malcolm, and Amanda gently reminds her that every undercover romance ends badly — that Malcolm must still go to prison.

Faith walks to her car, drops her phone, and bends to pick it up. Winston Terry slides into the passenger seat, presses a gun against her head, and says, “Why don’t we get out of here, Special Agent Mitchell?”

Will assembles Ormewood and Franklin for an emergency extraction.

Faith is tied up in a remote cabin. Malcolm enters, removes her gag, and quietly asks if she really is GBI. She confirms it. He refuses to untie her.

Faith brings up Quinton — she knows the heist wasn’t about money, but about the medication that failed his son. Malcolm corrects her: Neville Gordon killed Quinton by burying evidence. Faith promises she will fight to bring Biosentia down.

He asks if everything they shared was a lie. She says no and tells him what he does next will define how the world remembers his son. “Don’t let this be the only reason people remember him.”

Winston returns and orders Malcolm to kill Faith. Malcolm refuses. The two men fight. Faith uses her foot to drag a gun closer, stopping Winston from shooting Malcolm. Malcolm shoots Winston instead. He breaks into tears. Faith begs him to untie her. Malcolm apologizes and walks out. Faith topples her chair, scoots to Winston’s body, and retrieves the keys to free herself.

Ormewood and Franklin lead officers outside the cabin as backup arrives.

Malcolm confronts Neville Gordon at the isolated rendezvous point. Money transfers to Malcolm’s account. Malcolm scatters the documents Gordon tried to bury — including photos of the people harmed by his drug. “Look at my son,” he demands. “These people mattered.” He raises a gun.

Faith arrives, ordering Malcolm to drop it. Gordon flees into the woods. Malcolm asks what happens to them now. Faith explains: if they’d met honestly, she’d have introduced herself as Faith, and he would have introduced himself as Preston — but they’d still be here. “Because you rob banks,” she says sadly, “and I arrest people for that.”

Franklin intercepts Gordon and cuffs him.

Ormewood rushes in, gun raised at Malcolm. Faith begs him to stand down. Malcolm drops his weapon and cries as Ormewood cuffs him. “One more time would be nice,” he says quietly. Faith whispers, “I love you,” sobbing as he is taken away.

Seth and Angie arrive at a familiar spot — the place where Angie hit Seth on his bike. Seth is confused until he realizes Angie has surprised him with a wedding. Franklin officiates. Their lone witness is Marvin (Timothy Gillis), a cyclist Franklin drafted from a nearby bike club. Angie reads heartfelt vows about how Seth changed her life by seeing her differently than anyone ever has. Seth improvises his: how happy she makes him, and how excited he is to start a family. They exchange rings, kiss, and celebrate as cyclists ride past, honking in support.

Back at the GBI, Faith sits at her desk staring at the earrings Malcolm gave her. Will appears with coffee and a breakfast sandwich. Faith seals the earrings into an evidence folder. Will mentions that Amanda returns tomorrow — and that Angie and Seth got married. He asks if she’s okay. “No,” she admits. She asks if he’s okay. Will says he thinks so — that moving on feels impossible, but people do it. He starts to walk away. Faith stops him. “I just feel so bad.”

“I know,” Will says. Faith takes the extra breakfast sandwich and offers to split it with Will. They eat together quietly — partners in grief, beginning to move forward.

Songs Featured in This Episode:

“Like Sugar” by Chaka Khan