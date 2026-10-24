ICYMI Disney News Quiz - Week Ending 10/23/26

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Published October 24, 2026. Accurate as of that date.

In case you missed it… October 17–23 was another big week in the world of Disney! A new member of the Society of Explorers and Adventurers was revealed at Disneyland, Indiana Jones Adventure came back with key fixes, Bob Iger announced a second memoir, Apu finally spoke again on The Simpsons, Glee and Halloweentown both got revivals, and Star Wars invaded the Super Bowl with Star Wars Funday Football.

Were you paying attention? Test yourself with 15 questions from the week's biggest Laughing Place stories, and see how much you really caught!

ICYMI Disney News Quiz - Week Ending 10/23/26

Question 1: Disneyland's Indiana Jones Adventure reopened Oct. 23 after a six-week refurbishment. What change was made to the Temple of the Forbidden Eye doors?

Question 1
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Question 2: Apu finally returned to The Simpsons in the episode "The Revengening." Who now voices the character?

Question 2
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Question 3: Walt Disney Imagineering's riddle quest at Disneyland revealed Hazel as the newest S.E.A. member. Whose daughter is she?

Question 3
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Question 4: Bob Iger's upcoming memoir about his second run as Disney CEO has what main title?

Question 4
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Question 5: Disney Cruise Line's new family deal on the Disney Adventure saves how much on the third and fourth guests in a stateroom?

Question 5
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Question 6: An orphaned manatee calf rescued near Naples has joined Cider and Tanimura at EPCOT's The Seas. What is her name?

Question 6
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Question 7: Hailee Steinfeld recorded a cover of which song by The Cars for Disney's Hexed?

Question 7
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Question 8: Which original Star Wars actor returns to lend his voice to Star Wars Funday Football, the animated Super Bowl LXI telecast?

Question 8
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Question 9: Tokyo Disneyland's Dumbo the Flying Elephant reopened with a new look. What does Timothy Mouse now hold instead of his whip?

Question 9
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Question 10: A Glee revival was ordered for Hulu and Disney+. Which studio, home of the original series, is producing it?

Question 10
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Question 11: A replica of Walt Disney World's dedication plaque is now sold at Magic Kingdom's Box Office Gifts. How much does it cost?

Question 11
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Question 12: Disney's Hollywood Studios cast members signed a beam for the Monsters, Inc. Door Coaster. What will its new land be called?

Question 12
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Question 13: A fifth Halloweentown movie is in development. Roughly how many hours has the franchise been streamed?

Question 13
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Question 14: What is the price of the Star Wars Legacy Experience in this year's Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gift Guide?

Question 14
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Question 15: Where in Magic Kingdom's Haunted Mansion can guests find a hidden homage to The Nightmare Before Christmas?

Question 15
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