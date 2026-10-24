ICYMI Disney News Quiz - Week Ending 10/23/26

In case you missed it… October 17–23 was another big week in the world of Disney! A new member of the Society of Explorers and Adventurers was revealed at Disneyland, Indiana Jones Adventure came back with key fixes, Bob Iger announced a second memoir, Apu finally spoke again on The Simpsons, Glee and Halloweentown both got revivals, and Star Wars invaded the Super Bowl with Star Wars Funday Football.

Were you paying attention? Test yourself with 15 questions from the week's biggest Laughing Place stories, and see how much you really caught!