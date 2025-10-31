Disney CEO Bob Iger Shares Photos from the Company's Halloween Celebration On the Burbank Lot

Happy Halloween! The Walt Disney Company is no stranger to celebrating the spookiest holiday, and today CEO Robert A. Iger shared images from the festivities on the company's Burbank studio lot via his official Instagram feed.

What's happening:

The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger has shared five photos from the company's annual Halloween celebration on the famous Disney Studios lot in Burbank.

Cast Member costumes included a Taylor Swift-inspired "The Eras Tour (Bob's Version) group costume, Lightning McQueen from Cars, the ABC News team, the Mayor of Halloween Town from Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, the Silver Surfer from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Ronan the Accuser from Guardians of the Galaxy, and Walt Disney himself.

Iger served as one of the judges for the costume contest on the lot, alongside Asad Ayaz (Disney's Chief Brand Officer and President of Marketing), Alan Bergman (Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment), Dana Walden (Co-Chairman and President of Disney Entertainment), and Kevin Feige (Co-Chairman and President of Disney Entertainment) filling out the rest of the panel.

What they're saying:

Bob Iger: "Halloween celebration on the Disney Studio Lot… lots of fun and a great success. Our employees outdid themselves this year! And you 'gotta love' the Bob Iger Eras costumes! I did."

More news about Robert A. Iger: