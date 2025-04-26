Director of Photography and Cinematographer Bruce Logan, Known for "Star Wars: A New Hope" and "Tron," Has Died at 78

Director of photography and cinematographer Bruce Logan, known for films like Star Wars: A New Hope and Tron, has passed away at 78.

Deadline is currently reporting that accomplished Hollywood director of photography and cinematographer Bruce Logan passed away unexpectedly earlier this month at the age of 78.

At just 19 years old, Logan, who had been working as an animator at BBC, scored a special photographic effects position on 2001: A Space Odyssey. After finishing the iconic film, Logan headed across the pond to the United States, where he worked on Saturation70, a sci-fi project starring Gram Parsons. Working on sci-fi projects became a huge part of Logan’s career, where he went on to head the second unit special effects photography on the world changing Star Wars: A New Hope. At the time, special effects had to be choreographed with puppets, models, and practical effects. While trying to film the final aerial fight scene of the Star Wars debut, Logan’s skills helped turn that scene into a blockbuster moment. Logan later shared that his “biggest claim to fame is… I blew up the Death Star."

He would go on to have a long career in film and media, with credits including Airplane!, Batman Forever, and Tron, the latter of which he served as cinematographer.

In addition to movies, Logan also shot music videos for some of the world’s most renowned pop musicians, like Madonna, Prince, and Rod Stewart.

Mary Grace Logan, Bruce Logan’s daughter, took to social media to honor her late father. She shared “Before CGI ruled the screen, there were visionaries who lit the future by hand. From 2001: A Space Odyssey to Tron, my dad didn’t just work on movies – he made magic. A rebel with a camera, a pioneer with story, and my personal hero."

Writer of Saturation70: A Vision Past of the Future Foretold also shared “He was the kind of larger-than-life character in the industry who doesn’t really exist anymore. He also built and raced cars, and was an incredibly lovely, warm-hearted, gentle, and soulful man."

Logan leaves behind his wife, Mariana Campos-Logan; and children Mary Grace and Campbell.