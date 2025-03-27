Dylan Struzan, Wife of Famed Movie Poster Creator Drew Struzan, Shares Heartbreaking Health Update for the Artist on Social Media

The wife of Drew Struzan, who created more than 150 movie posters including for Disney and LucasFilm, has shared an update on the artist's health.

A few years back, famed movie poster artist Drew Struzan announced that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease. Struzan’s art has become a staple in the movie industry, with him being responsible for the iconic imagery of Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Back to the Future, Harry Potter, The Goonies, The Muppets, and so much more.

In a heartbreaking update on social media, Drew’s wife Dylan shared that the artist has reached a point in his health journey that he no longer will operate his own social media content nor do any meet and greets or signings. In the update, Dylan noted that his decline has made it impossible for him to continue painting. She also details her plan to continue celebrating his legacy across all social media platforms. While Struzan is no longer able to enjoy the fan comments among his posts, Dylan made sure to note that she shares everything he receives with him.

In addition to her commitment to Drew and her gratitude for his many fans, Dylan also shared some information about the artist’s long career, including his inspirations and his process.

Along his decade spanning impact, Drew’s work can be found at Disneyland. The artist was tapped to create the incredible artwork for Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Forbidden Eye. Upon commencing the project, Disney did not have the rights to use Harrison Ford’s likeness, leading to the artist personally calling the actor for permission. In the book “Poster Art of the Disney Parks," Struzan shared “When Disney licensed Lucasfilm for the Indiana Jones ride, it did not secure the rights to Harrison Ford's likeness. So, when it came to the poster, my take on it was, gee, if I painted Indiana Jones and don't put Harrison's likeness on it, I'll look like a fool, like I couldn't do it. So I got his phone number and called him up to ask for his permission. He had just the gentlest Indy voice you ever heard. I told him the situation and his response was, 'If you're painting it then you go right ahead.’"

You can read Drew’s entire statement below:

“Good morning all. I’m Drew’s wife, Dylan Struzan. I come to you with a heavy heart. Several years ago, Drew was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease. As you may know, the early stages are a slow progression of forgetfulness. This happens in the brain when the proteins in the neurons begin to fold improperly. They are called tau tangles. Neurotransmitters can no longer transmit a thought. Think of it as a log jam. Forgetfulness is often what we think of when this disease is mentioned, the brain malfunctioning. As the disease progresses, the hippocampus (seat of memory) begins to fail. Think of all the things you learned throughout life, simple things like how to stand (balance), how to walk, how to talk, how to control your bodily functions, how to make decisions, how to do most everything we do. The hippocampus forgets. It has been said this is the most vulnerable organ in the body. I can believe it.

Some doctors believe this disease is reversible. For years, Drew and I have used the protocols that are supposed to, at the very least, arrest the forward momentum of the disease to no avail. His body has continued to decline. He is “still in there" as they say. It seems that specialized brains have an advantage as their knowledge is part of the structure of the brain, not just an add-on stored in the brain. Nevertheless, the loss of coordination of moving the information from the brain to a functional expression short-changes abilities. Drew can no longer paint or sign things for you. He is not enjoying a well-deserved retirement but rather fighting for his life.

He hears all the comments you have left here on these pages. It encourages him. At first he was able to express his thoughts but as time progressed it became infinitely more difficult. I rely on our 60 years of marriage working as a team to remember for him. Jon, who posts many things here, relies on research in the many hours of interviews both written and filmed to fill in Drew’s thoughts. Drew has left a strong legacy of love and joy in the form of his work. It has always been a love letter of sorts. His aim was to make the earth a better place in which to live by creating something beautiful. But like a flower, his season is ending.

I and Jon will continue to curate Drew’s legacy. My vision here is to bring the creative community to the fore. That’s what our live streaming and videos are about. Many creatives sharing their craft with an insider vision of the job Drew was a master at juggling. I hope you spread the word that will help others enjoy true creativity. They call this the humanities because it is something unique to our species. Art is meant to be enjoyed. Drew always wanted his work to be uplifting. From your comments, I believe he has succeeded. It was always his mission to move art forward being deeply influenced by the great artist and his professor at Art Center, Lorser Feitelson who introduced him to Modernism, a period of artistic and literary experimentation that began in the 19th century. It sought to create new ways of expressing ideas. Drew was also influenced by the Impressionists, as you most likely see above all in his art, the vibrance of color. His drawing skills were informed by the likes of Michelangelo and Pontormo and those in the Italian Renaissance, Composition will always be foundational from Cézanne.

The love you send is received with appreciation and often tears of joy. Those of you who have been touched by his work are his legacy. Please keep sharing your thoughts and experiences. It keeps him smiling through these difficult days. Keep remembering for him. ~dylan"