Oscar Winning Star Wars Editor Marcia Lucas Passes Away at 80

Marcia Lucas passed away at her home in California after a battle with cancer.

Deadline is reporting that Marcia Lucas died of cancer on May 27th in her Rancho Mirage, CA home. Her death was confirmed by her family’s attorney to the San Francisco Chronicle. Lucas won an Oscar for editing Star Wars: A New Hope and scored an additional nomination for her work on American Graffiti.

Lucas was born on October 4th, 1945 in Modesto, CA. She began her career in film in 1964, working at Sandler Films as an apprentice film librarian. By the time she was twenty, she was promoted to assistant film editor. In 1967, Verna Fields hired Lucas to serve as an assistant editor alongside University of Southern California students, one of which was George Lucas. Two years later in 1969, George and Marcia were married.

Marcia made her editor debut in American Graffiti, earning her first Oscar nod before she took home the trophy for Star Wars in 1977.

Her family shared a statement with the San Francisco Chronicle about her death. You can read it in full below:

“It is with deep sadness that the family of Marcia Lucas, the Academy Award-winning film editor whose extraordinary sense of story helped shape some of the most beloved and influential films of the 1970s, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones at her home in Rancho Mirage, California on May 27, 2026. She was 80. The cause of death was metastatic cancer.





Born on October 4, 1945, in Modesto, California, Marcia was raised in North Hollywood and began her career in film as a film librarian before developing into one of the most respected editors of her generation. Her credits included THX 1138, American Graffiti, Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, Taxi Driver, New York, New York, Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, and Return of the Jedi.

Marcia received an Academy Award nomination for Best Film Editing for American Graffiti and won the Academy Award for Best Film Editing for Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. Her work was known for its emotional intelligence, rhythm, and humanity — a rare ability to find the truth of a scene and bring heart, momentum, and clarity to the screen.

Marcia will be remembered as a brilliant storyteller, a trailblazer for women in film, a loving mother and grandmother, a generous host, and a loyal friend whose humor and sparkle filled every room she entered. Her influence on film is indelible, but those who knew her best will remember the way she made life feel more vivid, more beautiful, more fun, and more full of love.

She is survived by her daughters Amanda Lucas and Amy Soper; her grandchildren Felix Hallikainen, Aeliana Hallikainen, and Knox Soper; her chosen family Sarah Dyer and Jon Taylor; and many others whose lives she touched.

The family asks for privacy at this time as they mourn Marcia’s passing and celebrate her extraordinary life and legacy.”



