Former Marvel Comics Staff Colorist Paul Becton Passes Away

Paul Becton helped bring some of the biggest superheroes to life in living color at Marvel Comics during the 80s and 90s.

Paul Becton, Marvel’s former staff colorist, has passed away at the age of 73. Marvel Comics announced Becton’s passing on X earlier today, celebrating his long history bringing massive characters like Iron Man, Thor, and so many more to life.

In the statement, Marvel shared “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Paul Becton. Through his work as a colorist, Paul helped shape the look and feel of Marvel Comics throughout the 80s and early 90s, from the Avengers to Iron Man, Thor, and so many more. As an artist, valued colleague, and friend, he will be missed.”

According to Comics Beat, Paul Becton had a stroke in 2019 that led him to living in hospital care for the rest of his life. Becton began his career with Marvel in 1982, where he spent nearly 15 years as the comic studio's staff colorist. Becton left his position in 1996.

Beyond his work in comics, Becton was a talented actor, spending time in the Gotham Radio Players. The group was dedicated to reviving “lost” radio scripts and classic horror programs to life.

The Gotham Radio Players shared their condolences for his passing on Facebook.

"It’s a sad day to learn of the passing of Gotham Radio Players performer Paul Becton, who was a Marvel comic book artist as well as a gifted voice actor who performed magnificently for many years at The Friends of Old Time Radio Convention as well as The Mid Atlantic Nostalgia Convention.

Paul’s last years following a stroke were hard as a man so gifted with his hands and his voice found both of those facilities stolen from him. We can only hope he’s found peace.

He was a kind man with a great facility to share good feelings and that made him a joy to be around.

Here are some shots of him in action with Steve Lewis and the rest of his crew from both The Friends of Old Time Radio Convention and The Mid Atlantic Nostalgia Convention.

If you have memories of - and especially photos - of Paul to share, please do so in the comments.

RIP."



