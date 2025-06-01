Renée Victor, Known for Voicing Abuelita in Pixar's "Coco," Passes Away at 86

Actress Renée Victor, known for her roles in Coco and Weeds, has died at the age of 86.

According to Deadline, actress Renée Victor has passed away at the age of 86. Known for her role as Abuelita in Pixar’s hit film Coco, Victor passed away surrounded by her family in her Sherman Oaks, CA home.

Victor passed away after a battle with lymphoma on Friday.

Victor was born in San Antonio, TX on July 25, 1938. She was the eldest of three sisters. In the 1960s, Victor moved to Los Angeles, CA where she got her start in the entertainment industry as a singer. During her music career, she teamed up with Xavier Cugat and Perez Prado, who are heavily credited with making Latin music popular in the United States. While she was working as a singer, she also taught salsa and tango classes on the side. She met her husband while working in the music scene, where they teamed up, performing around the world as Ray & Renee from 1963-1973. The pair were nicknamed the Latin Sonny & Cher.

In the 1970s, Victor hosted the KTLA series Pacesetters, showcasing the Chicano Power movement. By 1973, Victor joined the Screen Actors Guild as she transitioned into working in film and television. Her work took off in the 1980s, where she appeared in television series Scarecrow and Mrs. King, Matlock, and more. She also began working in film in projects like The Doctor, The Apostle, and A Night in Old Mexico.

Victor’s other notable credits include her recurring role as Florina Lopez on ER, her role as Lupita on Showtime’s Weeds, and various appearances in other shows like Vida, Gentefied, Mayans M.C., and With Love.