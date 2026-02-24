"Lizzie McGuire" and "Revenge of the Nerds" Actor Robert Carradine Has Passed Away at 71

Actor Robert Carradine, who is known to Disney fans as Todd McGuire in the hit Disney Channel show Lizzie McGuire, has sadly passed away at the age of 71.

Deadline has shared that actor Robert Carradine has died at the age of 71. According to the news source, Carradine took his own life on Monday, February 23rd, due to struggles with bipolar disorder.

Announced in a statement by his family, they shared ““It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away. In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder. We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion.”

In a refreshingly candid statement surrounding Carradine’s struggles with bipolar disorder, his brother Keith also shared “We want people to know it, and there is no shame in it. It is an illness that got the best of him, and I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul. He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day. We will take solace in how funny he could be, how wise and utterly accepting and tolerant he was. That’s who my baby brother was.”

Born March 24, 1954, Robert Carradine is the son of John Carradine and brother of David Carradine, Keith Carradine, and Christopher Carradine. He debuted in The Cowboys (1972) with John Wayne and later appeared in Mean Streets (1973) and the Oscar-winning Coming Home (1978).

Robert Carradine achieved major commercial success with Revenge of the Nerds (1984), starring as Lewis Skolnick alongside Anthony Edwards. The film became a popular franchise of the decade. He later gained a new audience portraying Todd McGuire on Disney Channel’s Lizzie McGuire.

Lizzie McGuire stars Hilary Duff and Jake Thomas both shared touching tributes to the actor on social media. Duff, who gained international fame for her portrayal of Lizzie McGuire, highlighted how cared for she felt on set by her “on-screen parent,” and shared her gratitude for the late actor alongside some touching throwback pics.

Also sharing an adorable throwback picture from the set of Lizzie McGuire, Jake Thomas, who portrayed Matt McGuire, shared how much he looked up to Carradine and how lucky he feels to have known “one of the coolest guys you could ever meet.”

Robert Carradine is survived by his children, grandchildren, brothers, nieces, and nephews.



