Before Soarin' Across America Came FlyOver America: Take a Look at Mall of America's Patriotic Paragliding Adventure

With Soarin’ getting a brand new film celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America, guests visiting Disneyland and Walt Disney World will be able to explore the rich and diverse locations of the nation. But another tourist attraction has been doing that for years. Let’s take a look at FlyOver America!

Back in 2001, Disney California Adventure debuted Soarin’ Over California, a motion simulator meets IMAX movie that fully immersed guests into the excitement of hanggliding. Combining tiered motion-based seating, smell effects, gorgeous helicopter shot aerial footage, and unforgettable score, Soarin’ quickly cemented itself as a modern classic at Disney Parks around the globe.

At the time, the attraction provided a unique experience that was unavailable anywhere else in the world. That is until the 2010s, when China’s E-DA Theme Park and Abu Dhabi’s Ferrari World introduced their own versions of the experience. But it wasn’t until 2013 when a new version would hit North America.

Opening in 2013, Vancouver became the home to FlyOver Vancouver, which offered a similar experience to Soarin’ Over California with sweeping views of America’s Hat. After finding incredible success with the attraction, it was time for FlyOver to expand into new horizons, choosing Minnesota’s Mall of America as their next destination.

Constructed inside the mall’s Nickelodeon Universe theme park, FlyOver America opened in 2016 inviting shoppers on a hanggliding adventure across the USA. As we head towards the Summer 2026 debut of Soarin’ Across America, let’s take a look at the first flying theater attraction across the nation.

Full disclosure, it has been several years since I’ve had the pleasure to experience FlyOver America, so I can only speak on the FlyOver America film and not the Hawaii and Canada versions of the attraction that also play at the flying theater. Upon its opening, the updated Soarin’ Around the film was still over a month away from opening. With Over California showing its age, with sometimes shaky visuals, dated CGI, and a very niche location, FlyOver America was a breath of fresh air for Americans looking to experience a flying theatre. Unlike Disney’s version of the attraction, FlyOver is not included in a ride pass at Nickelodeon Universe and is its own separate ticket.

Similar to Soarin’, FlyOver America also utilized pre-shows as guests waited to board their flight. With a significant lack of campy, family humor, FlyOver takes inspiration from a more serious aviation atmosphere. Think EPCOT’s version of the attraction without Chief Flight Attendant Patrick. Admittedly, I remember the waiting and pre-show experience to really drag, which made me worried the experience would lack the wonder and charm of Soarin’, especially with the ticket pricing being a little steep.

Unlike Soarin’, the attraction does not load on the ground floor. Similar to Flight of Passage, guests are sorted into different levels. Each tier has its own hallway, where you walk down to your vehicle. Instead of loading in the theatre, you buckle up in a small room similar to the Pandora E-Ticket. When the adventure begins, each individual row rotates into the theatre. Quickly, the ride brings you on an epic tour of the United States.

But how does the 10-minute journey stack up to Disney’s original hanggliding adventure? Well, if we are stacking it against Around the World, from a film perspective, FlyOver takes the cake. With graceful footage from around the country that feel far more relaxing and serene, no ostentatious CGI transitions, and really smooth visuals, FlyOver America is a feat for a tourist attraction outside of the major theme park brands.

In comparison to Over California, it does lack the “Disney Magic" found in the original attraction, but the 15 years of film advancements from the original Soarin’, it does make the film feel dated.

Realistically, if Soarin’ Across America is anything like FlyOver America, it will be a win. Adding the stunning visuals with Soarin’s unforgettable score, this could be the best Soarin’ film yet. Let’s hope Disney avoids the flash of Around the World and leans more into the natural beauty and culturally significant places within the country.

If you are a Soarin’ fan, don’t miss out on checking out FlyOver America next time you find yourself at Mall of America!