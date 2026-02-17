Allegiant Flight #925 Dollywood Themed Flight Takes Guests From Orlando to Knoxville Later This Year
Love Is Like a Butterfly... or maybe it's more like a flight to Dollywood!
Allegiant is turning an ordinary flight into a full-blown Dolly Parton-themed experience with the launch of Flight #925, a specially numbered route from Orlando to East Tennessee inspired by one of Dolly Parton’s most iconic songs.
What’s Happening:
- On Friday, November 6, 2026, travelers departing from Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) to Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) will board a first-of-its-kind Dollywood-themed flight, kicking off their Smoky Mountain getaway before they even land.
- From the moment passengers arrive at the gate, Flight #925 promises a celebration. Allegiant and Dollywood Parks & Resorts are teaming up to deliver: gate festivities and live entertainment, an in-flight trivia contest, exclusive themed merchandise, and specialty food and drinks.
- The flight number is a playful nod to Dolly’s legendary “9 to 5” anthem, and a fitting tribute to a destination that consistently ranks among America’s favorite family vacation spots.
- “Flight #925 is all about embracing the joy of travel,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Partnering with Dollywood Parks & Resorts allows us to deliver a unique experience that reflects the best of both brands: great value, unforgettable moments, and the chance to create memories from the second you step on board.”
- The celebration continues after touchdown. Passengers who purchase Dollywood park tickets will unlock exclusive experiences on November 7, 2026, including: complimentary exclusive ride time, special treats, reserved show seating, and additional surprise experiences
- All of this takes place during Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana, the 15-time and only winner of the Golden Ticket Award for Best Theme Park Christmas Event. With more than six million lights illuminating the park, the holiday atmosphere alone makes the journey worthwhile.
- Guests will also be able to experience NightFlight Expedition, Dollywood’s groundbreaking immersive indoor adventure coaster debuting in spring 2026. The $50 million attraction is inspired by the Smoky Mountains’ famous synchronous fireflies and has already generated national buzz.
- Once their boarding passes are secured, Flight #925 passengers also have an opportunity to purchase a special lodging package at either of Dollywood’s award-winning lodging properties, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa or Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort. The offer includes up to 25% off each night (Nov. 6 and Nov. 7), a $100 credit for food & beverage or merchandise at the resorts, as well as two Dollywood tickets, complimentary TimeSavers and trolley transportation to the park.
- The timing couldn’t be better. Dollywood has been named Tripadvisor’s #1 U.S. theme park three of the past four years and continues to rack up honors at Amusement Today’s Golden Ticket Awards, including Best Guest Experience, Best Kids’ Area, and Best Family Coaster in 2025.
- East Tennessee is also expected to be a major destination in 2026 as America celebrates its 250th anniversary. Condé Nast Traveller recently listed the region among the “best places to go in the U.S. in 2026,” highlighting Dollywood and NightFlight Expedition as key reasons to visit.
- More details and special surprises for Flight #925 will be announced as the departure date approaches.
