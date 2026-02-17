Allegiant Flight #925 Dollywood Themed Flight Takes Guests From Orlando to Knoxville Later This Year

Once their boarding passes are secured, Flight #925 passengers also have an opportunity to purchase a special lodging package at either of Dollywood’s award-winning lodging properties, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa or Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort. The offer includes up to 25% off each night (Nov. 6 and Nov. 7), a $100 credit for food & beverage or merchandise at the resorts, as well as two Dollywood tickets, complimentary TimeSavers and trolley transportation to the park.