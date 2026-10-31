Fun Spot Atlanta's ArieForce One Coaster Being Relocated to Six Flags Magic Mountain
The popular coaster will open at its new home in 2028.
ArieForce One, a popular coaster that closed alongside Fun Spot America in Atlanta back in August, will officially be relocated to Six Flags Magic Mountain.
What's Happening:
- One of roller coaster enthusiast's top coasters, ArieForce One, which officially closed at Fun Spot America in Atlanta on August 2, 2026, will soon be getting a new life on the other side of the country.
- The OC Register reports that ArieForce One will open at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California in 2028.
- In fact, the first truckloads of coaster track and support structures from the coaster have already arrived at the park, while the trains will undergo an extensive refurbishment at Rocky Mountain Construction's facility in Idaho.
- The arrival of ArieForce One to Magic Mountain is in addition to the new-for-2027 coaster Thrill Glider.
- A site within for the relocated coaster has not yet been chosen, as Magic Mountain President Brian Oerding put it:
- "Relocating and reconstructing a coaster of this scale is a significant undertaking and there is substantial planning and engineering work still ahead. As planning continues, we’ll determine the location that best supports both ArieForce One and the broader future vision for Magic Mountain."
- Interesting, the coaster will remain under that name at Magic Mountain, even though it is named in honor of Fun Spot America founder John Arie Sr. In response to that, Fun Spot CEO John Arie Jr. said:
- "Seeing ArieForce One preserved and finding a new home with Six Flags means a great deal to me and my family. Its story isn’t ending, it’s beginning a new chapter, and we are excited that future generations will get to experience ArieForce One."
But Why Magic Mountain?
- As coaster enthusiasts often do, many had theorized potential new homes for ArieForce One when it was revealed last month that Six Flags had purchased the attraction.
- Among the parks brought up were Kings Island, Carowinds and Six Flags Great Adventure – all of which don't feature an I-Box coaster from Rocky Mountain Construction, the company behind ArieForce One.
- Many were taken by surprise when it was revealed that the coaster would be going to Magic Mountain, myself included. After all, the park already has an I-Box coaster with Twisted Colossus, as well as a single-rail coaster from RMC, Wonder Woman Flight of Courage.
- The pivot to Magic Mountain seems to be influenced by the company's recent decision to close X2, and innovative and popular coaster that had unfortunately caused a lot of serious injuries over the last few years, prompting its closure.
- It seems that ArieForce One will serve as a replacement in the lineup for X2, although it may not even end up in the same spot as X2, which is the first thing guests see when driving up to the parking lot entrance.
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