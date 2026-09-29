X2 Now Closed Permanently at Six Flags Magic Mountain Following Multiple Serious Injuries
The attraction took its last riders in July of this year.
Six Flags Magic Mountain has announced that its controversial coaster X2 has closed permanently.
What's Happening:
- Following much public scrutiny surrounding the coaster, Six Flags Magic Mountain has announced that X2 has been permanently retired.
- The unique 4th Dimension Coaster from Arrow Dynamics – the last coaster that manufacturer ever made – originally opened in 2001 as X, and received some updates in 2008, becoming X2.
- The coaster featured seats that would independently rotate riders 360 degrees as the train races along a twisting, 3,610-foot track with a 215-foot drop and speeds of up to 76 mph.
- X2 faced public scrutiny this year following several lawsuits alleging that riders suffered serious traumatic brain injuries after experiencing the coaster. Three new lawsuits were filed in September, while attorneys representing the plaintiffs say they have been retained by more than 100 people who claim to have suffered brain injuries after riding X2 within the past two years.
- The controversy also follows the 2022 death of 22-year-old Christopher Hawley, whose family alleged he suffered severe brain bleeding after riding X2. Six Flags and the family recently reached an undisclosed settlement.
- X2 has been closed since July 2026, and today, Six Flags announced that the coaster has been permanently closed after 20.
- Despite the coaster "consistently passed a multitude of safety tests," Six Flags made the decision to close the ride because "we believe it’s the right thing to do. Ride safety is a cornerstone of our business, and when we see guest confidence affected, we take it seriously."
- It won't be long until Magic Mountain gets a new coaster, as they recently announced the first-of-its-kind Thrill Glider, set to open in 2027.
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