Drag Icons The Boulet Brothers to Unveil the Secrets of Knott’s Scary Farm
The hosts of “Boulet Brothers’ Dragula” will serve as the hosts of this year’s Halloween event at Knott’s Berry Farm.
Drag icons, the Boulet Brothers, will lead Knott’s Scary Farm this year, serving as the event’s hosts.
What’s Happening:
- The Orange County Register reports that the Boulet Brothers will serve as the face of this year’s Knott’s Scary Farm event at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California.
- The Queens of Darkness will take on a similar role to Elvira, Wolfman Jack and Sinister Seymour before them, serving as this year’s masters of scaremonies for the event.
- They are expected to play a key role in the event this year, with a series of meet-and-greet opportunities and plenty of merchandise.
- Additionally, they’ll be hosting this week’s Nightmares Revealed event, which will see the full lineup of houses, scare zones and shows revealed for this year’s event.
- The news was revealed during the Midsummer Scream horror convention – which we were able to attend and have a full report from.
- The duo are best known for hosting the Emmy-nominated Boulet Brothers’ Dragula reality competition series on Shudder and AMC+.
Bidding Farewell to Two Fan-Favorite Haunted Houses:
- Knott’s also announced during Midsummer Scream that this will be the final season for two popular haunted houses – The Grimoire and Mesmer.
- The Grimoire was introduced in 2022, while Mesmer has been around since 2021.
- In The Grimoire, you’re invited to turn the page and enter the world of an ancient relic whose dark stories exist purely to turn your greatest nightmares into a reality. Enter the world of a mysterious spell book and escape the demonic creatures inside or be eternally trapped within!
- Give in and succumb to the hypnotist Mesmer and his sinister sideshow, as it pries on your hidden fears. Release your inner thoughts and descend into a world of madness, torture, and eerie enlightenment. There you will uncover the grotesque secrets hidden as you brave through the most terrifying show ever created.
- More details about this year’s event lineup will be revealed tomorrow night (August 19th) at the annual Nightmares Revealed event.
