Knott's Scary Farm Announces 2025 "Nightmares Revealed" Event, Ticket On-Sale Date for Halloween Haunt

Believe it or not, it's only a couple months until we head back into the fog.

Even though it’s still only the beginning of summertime in Southern California, that doesn’t mean it’s too early to start looking ahead to this year’s Halloween season at local theme parks. Today Knott’s Berry Farm announced the date and ticket on-sale information for Knott’s Scary Farm and its annual “Nightmares Revealed" announcement event.

What’s happening:

Knott’s Berry Farm has announced the date of its annual “Nightmares Revealed" Knott’s Scary Farm announcement event, at which this year’s ten mazes, five scare zones, and three shows will be unveiled.

Nightmares Revealed 2025 will take place on August 19th from 7:00 to 10:00 PM, and Knott’s Scary Farm will take place on select nights from Thursday, September 18th through Saturday, November 1st at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California.

Tickets for Nightmares Revealed 2025 and Knott’s Scary Farm will go up for sale on Friday, July 25th at 10:00 AM via Knott’s Berry Farm’s official website

What they’re saying:

Knott’s Berry Farm: “Halloween isn’t a time, it’s a feeling. That feeling when the fog rolls in, and your body quakes in terror at the unseen nightmares lurking in the dark. At our exclusive immersive event, you’ll be the first to learn about the NEW Mazes, Shows, and nightmares waiting for you at Knott’s Scary Farm. Bear witness to a full presentation of our offerings, then take a sinister stroll through the streets of Ghost Town, complete with fog and monsters!"

More from Knott’s Scary Farm: