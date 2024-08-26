Video: Knott’s Scary Farm “Nightmares Revealed” 2024 Announcement Event Previews New Mazes, Food, and Merch

Last week, Laughing Place was invited down to Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park to attend the annual “Nightmares Revealed” announcement event for the Knott’s Scary Farm 2024 Halloween-season event at the popular Southern California theme park.

In the YouTube video embedded below, you can watch the full “Nightmares Revealed” presentation for this year’s Knott’s Scary Farm, hosted by Jeff Tucker and LeeAnna Vamp, during which they announced the two new mazes for 2024– “Widows” and “Eight Fingers Nine.” There are also some fun surprises along the way involving entertainment, scare zones, and other fun offerings guests will find in the fog.

Watch Knott's Scary Farm "Nightmares Revealed" announcement event 2024 at Knott's Berry Farm:

After the presentation we were scheduled for three interviews with the Knott’s Berry Farm staff covering the “Widows” maze, this year’s Knott’s Scary Farm food offering, and the merchandise you’ll be able to pick up during the 2024 Scary Farm event.

Watch Interviews: Knott's Scary Farm 2024 "Widows" maze, food, and merchandise at Knott's Berry Farm:

Upon exiting the “Nightmares Revealed” event for the evening, attendees were each provided with two pieces of great new concept art for this year’s debut mazes: “Eight Fingers Nine” and “Widows.”

Knott’s Scary Farm 2024 will take place on select nights from September 19th through November 2nd at Knott’s Berry Farm in Southern California. Be sure to visit Knott’s official website for additional information and to purchase advance tickets for the haunt event.

Related posts: