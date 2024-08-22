Two New Mazes and Returning Fan-Favorite Shows and Mazes Await Guests at Knott’s Scary Farm

Once again this year, Knott’s Berry Farm hosted a special event announcing all of the new and returning elements for the 51st anniversary season of Knott’s Scary Farm. Two new mazes and a collection of returning favorites await those brave enough when the event kicks off on September 19th!

What’s Happening:

Knott’s Scary Farm is the longest-running and most haunting Halloween theme park event in Southern California. With over 50 years of nightmares, unimaginable scares and innovative thrills, Knott’s Scary Farm has left no tomb unearthed, no crypt un-rattled and no fear untouched.

During a special “Nightmares Revealed” event

Two new mazes, Eight Fingers Nine: The Boogeyman and Widow, will be joining the line-up this year. “Step inside a living fairy tale in a colonial township that's under siege by an inhuman monster that preys from the dark. As night descends, Eight Fingers Nine emerges from the shadows in search of fresh meat. His vicious bite penetrates deep, causing sleep paralysis which holds his victim in sway while he slowly consumes their flesh. Step lively and beware the dark, or you may be the main course at his next meal!”



“Can you hear that? The spider possessed residents of the convalescent home are preparing a special place for you. Enter their web and succumb to their dark desires in Widow.”

Returning mazes this year include: Origins: The Curse of Calico Mesmer The Grimoire Cinema Slasher Room 13 The Chilling Chambers Wax Works Bloodlines

2025 will mark the final year for both Wax Works and Bloodlines.

All scare zones from last year are returning this year: Ghost Town Streets Forsaken Lake Gore-ing 20s CarnEVIL The Gauntlet



For the first time since 2017, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark will return for “Yours Cruelly, Elvira XXperience,”

Video highlights, behind the scenes footage and memorabilia celebrating Elvira will be featured during the show.

Elvira herself, Cassandra Peterson will appear on select nights for a special Q&A and autograph session.

Other returning shows include “The Hanging: The Errors Tour,” “Le Magnifique Carnaval du Grotesque” and “Conjurers.”

The Knott’s Scary Farm Legacy Haunt Store will return for its second year in the Marketplace outside the park – offering new collections of exclusive merchandise.

Also returning this year are the popular attraction overlays Timber Mountain Log Ride: Halloween Hootenanny and Calico Candy Mine Ride. Both are available during regular park hours in addition to Knott’s Scary Farm.

If you want to check out all of the exciting announcements for yourself, just like you were there, then you can catch a replay of the official live stream of the event below:

Knott’s Scary Farm returns another season of frights on select dates from September 19th through November 2nd. Tickets are available now