Elvira Will Return to Knott’s Scary Farm in “Yours Cruely, Elvira XXperience”

For the first time since 2017, the Mistress of the Dark will return to the annual horror event. Known for her raunchy comedy and dance numbers, she will take over the Walter Knott Theatre.

The new show, titled Yours Cruelly, Elvira XXperience , will play nightly at the Walter Knott Theatre during the horror event.

The revue style show last took place in 2017 and was replaced by Puppet Up, a comedy improv show using puppets.

Elvira has been featured in 20 separate years of the event. Her first residency took place in 1982.

Knott’s will share more information about the upcoming production tomorrow at the Midsummer Scream convention in Long Beach, CA.

Knott’s Scary Farm takes place select nights from September 19th to November 2nd. You can purchase tickets to the event here

Just announced! Fans of Elvira, Mistress of the Dark®, are in for a real treat at this year’s Knott’s Scary Farm. “Yours Cruelly, Elvira XXperience” at the Walter Knott Theater. More details coming soon! pic.twitter.com/jxS2Q6xI2c — Knott's Scary Farm (@knottsscaryfarm) July 28, 2024

