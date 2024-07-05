Newly Merged Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Considering Chain-Wide Season Pass

With the industry-shattering merger of Cedar Fair and Six Flags into one entity – Six Flags Entertainment Corporation – many theme park fans have been wondering how that will affect each former chain’s season pass programs. Well, according to The Orange County Register, Six Flags is considering new season passes that would provide access to all 27 amusement parks and 15 water parks in the expanded chain.

What’s Happening:

Knott’s Berry Farm Six Flags Magic Mountain

While currently, pass holders for either chain can’t use their passes to get into both parks, that may soon change.

According to a “Six Flags & Cedar Fair Merger” FAQ on both park’s websites, “there are no plans to offer a new season pass with access to all parks in 2024. However, we believe there may be an opportunity in the future to offer expanded park access to season pass holders.”

The FAQs clearly state 2024 Cedar Fair season passes can’t be used to get into Six Flags parks and vice versa.

The same holds true for 2024 all-season dining passes, drink plans, front-of-line passes, parking plans, photo passes and other perks and rewards.