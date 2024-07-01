Six Flags and Cedar Fair Complete Merger, Will Operate as Six Flags Entertainment Corporation from Now On

The long-in-the-works merger between Cedar Fair and Six Flags was completed today, and below you can see a map of the company’s combined parks.

What’s happening:

Today Six Flags announced the successful completion of the merger between Cedar Fair and the former Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.

The combined company is operating under the name “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.” Each park in the combined company’s portfolio will retain their legacy branding with no changes to park names currently being planned or contemplated.

Beginning tomorrow, July 2, 2024, shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s common stock will start trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “FUN.”

What they’re saying:

Richard Zimmerman, president and chief executive officer of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation: “Today marks a significant milestone for our company, shareholders, guests and associates, unlocking higher value and greater opportunities to deliver engaging entertainment experiences. Our merger establishes a new Six Flags Entertainment Corporation with a highly diversified footprint and robust operating model, enhancing park offerings and performance [through] the complementary portfolio of attractive assets and intellectual property from each of Cedar Fair and the former Six Flags. The combination also enhances the financial profile of the company with strong cash flow generation to accelerate investments in our parks to delight our guests, driving increased levels of demand and in-park value and spending.”

Selim Bassoul, executive chairman of the board of directors of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation: “We believe that by combining the best ideas and most successful entertainment practices of both Six Flags and Cedar Fair, the new Six Flags can deliver a superior level of joy and excitement that has yet to be experienced by regional park guests. We are excited to unite the Cedar Fair and Six Flags teams to capitalize on the tremendous growth opportunities and operational efficiencies of our more extensive entertainment portfolio.”

For additional information, be sure to visit the official Six Flags and Cedar Fair websites.