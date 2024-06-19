Cedar Fair and Six Flags to Officially Complete Merger on July 1st

Cedar Fair and Six Flags jointly announced that their industry-shattering merger is expected to be completed by July 1st, 2024.

What’s Happening:

Back in November 2023, Six Flags and Cedar Fair stunned the amusement industry by announcing that the two chains would be merging together

This merger would bring Cedar Fair’s 13 properties together with Six Flags’ 27 parks across North America to form a larger chain operating under the Six Flags name.

A new press release from Cedar Fair revealed that the closing of the merger is officially expected to occur on July 1st, 2024.

Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate under the name Six Flags Entertainment Corporation and trade under the ticker symbol “FUN” on the NYSE.

The combined company will be headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will maintain significant finance and administrative operations in Sandusky, Ohio.

Current Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard Zimmerman will serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of the combined company, while Six Flags President and CEO Selim Bassoul will serve as Executive Chairman of the combined company’s Board of Directors.

After completion of the Mergers, the following leaders will report to Zimmerman in the combined company: Tim Fisher, Chief Operating Officer (currently in same position at Cedar Fair) Brian Witherow, Chief Financial Officer (currently in same position at Cedar Fair) Brian Nurse, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, and Corporate Secretary (currently in same position at Cedar Fair) Christian Dieckmann, Chief Strategy Officer (currently in same position at Cedar Fair) Gary Mick, Chief Integration Officer (currently Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Six Flags)



What They’re Saying:

Richard Zimmerman: “We are fortunate to have a proven team of leaders who bring decades of park operating experience and significant expertise in integrating businesses and achieving synergy targets for the combined company. Their insights and complementary skill sets will be instrumental as we combine two of North America’s iconic amusement park companies and forge a new future together.”