Photos & Videos: Knott’s Berry Farm’s Reimagined Camp Snoopy

Camp Snoopy, Knott’s Berry Farm’s family focused land, had its grand re-opening last month after an extended refresh. Breathing new life into the area, Knott’s honored everybody's favorite beagle with brand new headlining attractions, fresh coats of paint, and new activities to showcase the joy of summer camp. Let’s take a look at the new area.

Camp Snoopy, which is still under construction, features a brand new roller coaster. Snoopy’s Tenderpaw Twister replaced the longstanding Timberline Twister. The new family thrill ride sends kids and their parents through twists, turns, and a “pint sized launch” providing the perfect bridge to the larger thrill rides in the park.

In addition to the new coaster, a new attraction titled Camp Swing will open later this year. The family swing ride will send rides back and forth on this upscaled version of the playground favorite. Right now, guests can see the structure for the attraction peaking over construction walls.

A few of the land’s existing attractions received attention during the refurbishment. Rocky Mountain Trucking Co. was transformed into Camp Snoopy’s Off-Road Rally. With each vehicle themed to various Peanuts characters, riders will drive through an extended race track on their way to cross the finish line.

Another attraction that received upgrades is Beagle Express. The train ride through the land and around the park’s lake showcases upgraded camp vignettes, a covered bridge, and a view of Snoopy and the gang preparing for jamboree events. Checkout our POV of the updated attraction:

Additionally, the area has added a new green area for families to hangout and spend some quality camp time together. The new feature is located across from Sierra Sidewinder.

With the opening of the land, Knott’s has released some adorable new merchandise that guests can pick up at Snoopy’s Camp Store.

Knott’s Berry Farm did a really great job at bringing this iconic area new life. While not everything is quite ready for campers, it’ll be exciting to watch as more construction walls continue to come down. Families should definitely take a trip out to Camp Snoopy.

