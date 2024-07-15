Video / Photos: “Ghost Town Alive!” Returns with New Wild-West Adventures for Summer 2024 at Knott’s Berry Farm

This past Friday we finally had the opportunity to visit Knott’s Berry Farm for the 2024 summer season and check out the newly remodeled Camp Snoopy. While we were there we also had to spend some time with this year’s “Ghost Town Alive!” immersive wild-west experience at the popular Southern California theme park.

In the video embedded below, you can watch a couple sequential segments of the 2024 iteration of “Ghost Town Alive!” cut together: the Calico bank robbery and the trial that follows.

Watch "Ghost Town Alive!" 2024 – Bank robbery and trial scenes at Knott's Berry Farm:

I missed the very beginning of the interactive show this year, but I did also spend some time around Calico observing as guests mingled with the characters and followed the big events throughout the day. As a big fan of “Ghost Town Alive!” I fully intend on returning for my own enjoyment and playing along as the full story plays out.

The usual cast of characters were hanging around the Calico Town Hall, the Sheriff’s Office, and the bank as the familiar gangs teamed up to cause mayhem in Ghost Town. This year’s story even involved an exploding fish called the “Admiral.”

The bank robbery and subsequent trial led to an election to determine the next leader of the local gangs. As always, guests were invited to participate in a number of different ways, including spreading the word on the vote and rounding up criminals for the sheriff.

And naturally, the day’s events all built up to the Founder’s Day Celebration, also known as the Hoedown, at Calico Town Square in the early evening.

Then after “Ghost Town Alive!” wrapped up for the day it was time for Knott’s Summer Nights, which includes live performances by fun musical acts like Tomasina, Adelaide Pilar, Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies.

“Ghost Town Alive!” and Knott’s Summer Nights take place on select dates through Monday, September 2nd (Labor Day) at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. Be sure to visit Knott’s official website for additional information and to purchase advance tickets.