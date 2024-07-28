Knott’s Scary Farm to Reveal the Sinister Details of This Year’s Event at “Scary Farm: Nightmares Revealed” Event

Knott’s Berry Farm is set to unveil the details of this year’s Knott’s Scary Farm event during an exclusive announcement event on August 22nd.

Halloween isn’t a time, it’s a feeling. That feeling when the fog rolls in, and your body quakes in terror at the unseen nightmares lurking in the dark. At this exclusive immersive event, you’ll be the first to learn about the NEW mazes, shows, and nightmares waiting for you at Knott’s Scary Farm.

Bear witness to a full presentation of the offerings, then take a sinister stroll through the streets of Ghost Town, complete with fog and monsters!

You’ll have the rare opportunity to meet and discuss spine-chilling creations with the masterminds behind this year's attractions. Chat with the content experts, designers, and creative directors, and marvel

Be prepared to encounter some of Ghost Town's most legendary monsters as you venture through the dimly lit streets.

Head over to Town Hall, where the park's wardrobe department will showcase a chilling array of past and present costumes. Witness the evolution of terror as you explore the hauntingly beautiful costumes worn by the most iconic characters from Knott's Scary Farm.

Take a ride on two of Ghost Town's most exhilarating attractions – Sierra Sidewinder and Silver Bullet. Feel the rush of adrenaline as you soar through the darkness and witness the haunting beauty of Ghost Town from a different perspective.

Make your way to the Legacy Store merchandise experience, where you’ll be immersed in the history and haunting splendor of this historic event. You’ll be one of the first to be able to purchase this year's exclusive merchandise.

Didn’t get to spend enough time in the Legacy Haunt Store experience? Don’t fret, fiend! The Legacy Haunt Store and Museum will open daily to all guests beginning Friday, August 23rd, in the California Marketplace. Plus, guests with a “Scary Farm: Nightmares Revealed” event ticket will also receive priority access on Friday, August 23rd.

This special event wouldn't be complete without an exclusive event takeaway at the conclusion of the evening.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to get a sneak peek into the sinister world of Knott's Scary Farm. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a newcomer to this hauntingly historical experience, “Scary Farm: Nightmares Revealed” promises an unforgettable night that will leave you trembling with anticipation for the main event.

Please note that event admission includes access to the above special event offerings and special event parking at the available parking lots beginning at 5:00 p.m. Regular theme park admission is not included. Limited food and beverage items will be available for purchase.

Tickets go on sale starting Monday, August 5th at 10:00 a.m. PST.

The event takes place Thursday, August 22nd, 2024 from 7-10 p.m.