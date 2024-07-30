Six Flags to Offer Season Pass Allowing Access to All Legacy Cedar Fair and Six Flags Parks in 2025

With the industry-shattering merger of Cedar Fair and Six Flags into one entity – Six Flags Entertainment Corporation – the newly merged chain will offer a new season pass good for all parks in 2025, according to The Orange County Register.

What’s Happening:

The report from the OC Register specifically mentions the Southern California parks Knott’s Berry Farm

Both parks will offer an All Park Passport add-on next year that gets select season passholders into all legacy Cedar Fair and Six Flags parks starting on January 6th, according to Knott’s and Six Flags officials.

This pass would allow access to all 27 amusement parks and 15 water parks in the expanded chain.

Prices will be announced in the next few weeks when 2025 season passes and add-ons go on sale at all legacy Cedar Fair and Six Flags parks.

Knott’s currently offers an All Park Passport that gives access to all Cedar Fair parks in 2024 ranging from $285–$555.

Magic Mountain offers a similar Diamond season pass that gets you into all Six Flags parks for $195.

A pass good for just the two SoCal parks is not being planned at this time.