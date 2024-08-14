Sally’s Swing Along Opens at Knott’s Berry Farm’s Reimagined Camp Snoopy

Knott’s Berry Farm continues to debut new offerings in the reimagined Camp Snoopy, with the opening of Sally’s Swing Along.
What’s Happening:
- The reimagined Camp Snoopy officially opened at Knott’s Berry Farm on June 27th, with a number of its promised offerings missing.
- New offerings available on opening day were Snoopy’s Tenderpaw Twister Coaster – a new coaster for the littlest of thrill-seekers – and Camp Snoopy’s Off-Road Rally – a retheme of Rocky Mountain Trucking company.
- Missing from the line-up was Sally’s Swing Along, a super-sized swing ride that allows families to rock back and forth up to 10-feet in the sky.
- Wait no longer, as the park shared today on their X account that Sally’s Swing Along is now open!
- Another item missing from the reimagined Camp Snoopy was this impressive clock on Snoopy’s Camp Store that had been there since the area first opened in the 1980s.
- Now, that clock has also returned, fully-functioning and lovingly restored.
- Camp Snoopy will allow families to become full-fledged Beagle Scouts as they explore the summer camp themed area. With meet and greets with the Peanuts Gang, interactive camp-themed activities, and new attractions, guests of all ages will get the opportunity to enjoy the freedom of summer.
- Click here to take a photo tour of Campy Snoopy shortly after it opened earlier this summer.
