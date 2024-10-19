Don’t Miss Your Chance to Meet Cassandra Peterson, AKA Elvira, at Knott’s Scary Farm

The horror icon will make her last appearance at the event tomorrow.

This year’s scary farm marked the return of The Mistress of the Dark after a 7-year hiatus from the event.

Knott’s Scary News:

There is only one more opportunity to meet the woman behind Elvira at this year’s Knott’s Scary Farm.

Cassandra Peterson, AKA Elvira, will attend the event on October 20th for a special Q&A and meet and greet at the Yours Cruelly, Elvira XXperience.

The museum-like experience, which showcases video highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, and memorabilia celebrating Elvira’s legacy, will not be available to guests during the event night.

The Q&A panel is included with admission to the Halloween event, pending seat availability in the Walter Knott Theatre.

To experience the autograph session, attendees will need a valid Knott’s Scary Farm Ticket, an autograph voucher, and a purchased piece of Knott’s Scary Farm Elvira merchandise.

To acquire an autograph voucher, guests can head to Cordy’s Corner when the event begins to purchase the $80 experience.

Peterson will only autograph official Elvira merchandise purchased at the event. Guest’s will need to show proof of purchase to receive the signature. Approved merchandise is available at Cordy’s Corner, Factory Store, Scary Farm Haunt Legacy Store & Museum, Gold Trails Hotel, and the General Store.

The autograph session begins at 7:30PM, all eligible guests must be in line by 10PM.

The 30-minute Q&A session begins at 11PM.

Cassandra Peterson will not be appearing as Elvira for either opportunity.

For more information and to purchase tickets for tomorrow’s event, you can visit the Knott’s Scary Farm website here

