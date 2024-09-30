Photos / Videos: Knott’s Spooky Farm 2024 Arrives with Shows, Snakes, and Seasonal Snacks at Knott’s Berry Farm

Yesterday Laughing Place was invited down to Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park to check out the family-friendly Knott’s Spooky Farm Halloween-season offerings at the Southern California theme park. Below you can find my photos and videos from our visit.

Upon arrival at Knott’s Berry Farm yesterday afternoon, we found the popular location appropriately decked out for the Halloween season, in a stark contrast to what adult haunt fans would find later that night at Knott’s Scary Farm. Jack-o’-Lanterns are scattered around the park, in addition to decor featuring everyone’s favorite Peanuts characters. And in Calico Town Square, kids can join Snoopy and the gang (like Linus a Peppermint Patty, pictured below) for fun “Spooktivities” throughout the day.

There are also some great shows for all ages happening at Knott’s Spooky Farm, including our favorite toe-tapping bluegrass cover band Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies (formerly Disneyland’s Billy Hill and the Hillbillies), who perform several times a day on the Calico Mine Stage.

Watch Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies perform "Crazy Train" & "Ticket to Ride" at Knott's Spooky Farm 2024:

We also checked out the returning “Bob Baker Marionette Theater’s Halloween Spooktacular” in the famous Bird Cage Theatre. This show is just a whole lot of fun and allows its performers to show off some very unique (and impressive) puppeteering skills.

Watch "Bob Baker Marionette Theater's Halloween Spooktacular" FULL SHOW at Knott's Spooky Farm 2024:

The culmination of the day at Knott’s Spooky Farm is “Snoopy’s Spooktacular Costume Party,” wherein Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies return to the Calico Mine Stage and also welcome out Charlie Brown and friends in their seasonal get-ups. Then kids and families are invited to participate in the costume cavalcade by marching around in a circle, showing off their creepy and colorful haunted holiday duds.

Watch "Snoopy's Spooktacular Costume Party" FULL SHOW during Knott's Spooky Farm 2024:

One other major feature of Knott’s Scary Farm that families won’t want to miss is the Creepy Critters of Calico in the park’s Livery Stable. Here you’ll find all manner of reptiles, ready for you to learn about their eating habits and habitats. There might even be some frightful friends available for petting during your visit.

Then over in Knott’s Berry Farm’s kid-centric area Camp Snoopy, there are some great-looking Halloween decorations and activities among the rides.

Don’t forget to have your kids grab a complimentary trick-or-treat bag so they can snag some candy while you wander around the park admiring the decor.

Speaking of tasty treats, we had to try some of the specialty food offerings available at both Knott’s Spooky Farm and Knott’s Scary Farm this time of year, including the Barbacoa Fries, Gore-ing Mobster’s Pizza, and The Boogeyman’s Chicken Meatball Sub.

And if you’re in the mood for merchandise, there’s also a Knott’s Spooky Farm Limited Edition t-shirt available for just $19.99.

Knott’s Spooky Farm is open from Thursdays through Sundays (plus Columbus Day on Monday, October 14th) from now through Halloween at Knott’s Berry Farm in Southern California. Be sure to visit Knott’s official website for additional information and to purchase advance tickets.