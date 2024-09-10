Celebrate the Halloween Season at Knott’s Spooky Farm

Experience family friendly tricks and treats this Fall at Knott’s Berry Farm.

Get Spooky with Snoopy:

Knott’s Berry Farm has announced that their annual Halloween event Knott’s Spooky Farm will kick off on September 26th.

The family friendly daytime celebration will provide guests with Halloween traditions and a brand new offering.

Taking place Thursdays through Sundays (plus Columbus Day) through October 31st, families can embrace the Halloween fun through trick-or-treating, original shows, costume contests and pumpkin decorating.

New this year, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang will host Halloween Spooktivies. Through games, music, spooky storytelling, guests of all ages can embrace the fall fun.

In the iconic streets of Ghost Town, kids can put on their favorite costumes and trick or treat through the old western streets. At the Livery Stable, guests can meet the Creepy Critters of Calico, including spiders, bugs and more.

Calico Park will be embellished by spooky jack-o-lanterns, providing guests with festive photo opportunities. Additionally, families can decorate cookies and carve pumpkins right in the heart of Ghost Town.

The new Spooktivities will also be hosted in Calico Park.

In Snoopy’s Spooktacular Costume Party, guests of all ages are encouraged to strut their spooky style at the Calico Mine Stage celebration. Also at the Calico Mine Stage, Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies will bring high-energy country music and comedy to the Halloween event.

Returning this year is The Bob Baker Marionette Theatre Show. The puppet show will be hosted at Birdcage Theatre.

Make sure you don’t miss the Halloween Hootenanny! The holiday overlay of Timber Mountain Log Ride features the iconic Green Witch and the musical Calico Coffin Creeper Band. Beware, the Halloween Hootenanny song will be stuck in your head for the rest of the day.

Knott’s Spooky Farm is included with regular park admission. If you wanna make the most of this spooky-season event, make sure you pick up a 2025 annual pass, which includes visits for the remainder of the 2024 season. You can find more information on tickets and passes here

