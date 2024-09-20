Videos / Photos: Knott’s Scary Farm 2024 Celebrates Opening Night with Two New Mazes, Disney Jokes In “The Hanging”

Last night in Southern California, Laughing Place was invited down to Knott’s Berry Farm to experience opening night of this year’s Knott’s Scary Farm Halloween Haunt. Below are my videos and photos from the enduringly popular event, including full walkthrough videos of the new mazes and Disney-related jokes from “The Hanging” show.

The first of the two new mazes is entitled “Eight Fingers Nine: The Boogeyman” and is set in a colonial New England township, where “an inhuman monster preys from the dark.”

Watch Eight Fingers Nine: The Boogeyman FULL MAZE at Knott's Scary Farm 2024:

The second new maze is called “Widows” and is set in a retirement community that has been overtaken by evil spiders! “Enter their web and succumb to their dark desires.”

Watch Widows FULL MAZE at Knott's Scary Farm 2024:

I’ve also put together a video of Disney-related clips from “The Hanging: The Errors Tour” show in the park’s Wagon Camp Theater. This iteration of “The Hanging” features jokes and references related to the new Walt Disney animatronic attraction coming to Disneyland, Marvel Studios’ Deadpool and Wolverine, “Disney Adults” who overrun theme parks, and more.

Watch "The Hanging: The Errors Tour" Disney jokes and references at Knott's Scary Farm 2024:

Rewinding time a couple hours, we arrived at Knott’s Berry Farm in the early evening to check in for the media event.

Then at 6:30, after a brief welcome by The Conductor, the gates to one area of Knott’s Scary Farm swung open to allow early access to media and “Boo-fet” guests.

Some of the fun merchandise available around Knott’s Scary Farm this year includes a cat-shaped light-up “No Boo” necklace, the second generation of the park’s Interactive Lantern, and a variety of apparel themed to the event.

And of course the decor around Knott’s Scary Farm looks wonderfully creepy for this time of year, putting guests into the perfect mood for a frightfully fun night.

Returning mazes for Knott’s Scary Farm 2024 include Cinema Slasher, Room 13, Chilling Chambers, The Grimoire, Origins: The Curse of Calico, Wax Works, Bloodline 1842, and Mesmer.

And over in the Knott’s Bear-y Tales gift shop, Scary Farm guests will find the very cool “Into the Fog” art show, which features a number of different projects created by and for fans of the long-running Halloween Haunt event.

Knott’s Scary Farm 2024 runs on select nights from now through Saturday, November 2nd. Be sure to visit Knott’s Berry Farm’s official website for additional information and to purchase advance tickets for the event.