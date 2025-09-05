Lost in Space: Board Elysium 13 and Face the Otherworldly Terror of Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream
Join Jeremiah on a scream cam adventure as he braves the terrors of M.A.R.S.
In space, no one can hear you scream… Without being an Alien-themed house, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has brought a similar experience to life for a new haunted house at this year’s Howl-O-Scream.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier this week, we had the chance to preview some of what awaits guests at Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream, which is now running on select nights through November 2nd, 2025.
- Our intrepid reporter Jeremiah had a camera strapped to him as he experienced Howl-O-Scream’s newest haunt, M.A.R.S. – which truly feels like the park’s take on the Alien franchise, complete with the iconic alarm sound effect from the Nostromo.
- Board the wreckage of Elysium 13, a lost space vessel now overrun by nightmarish alien creatures. After a crash landing on Mars, the crew vanished leaving only bloodied walls and broken signals behind. Now, you're sent in to destroy the ship before the infection spreads. Navigate flickering corridors, evade mutated lifeforms, and reach the core before you become part of the darkness that haunts Elysium 13.
- We also have a full, Jeremiah-less walk-through of M.A.R.S. for you below.
- M.A.R.S. is joined by returning favorite houses and scare zones, including:
- Shadows of Wonderland: Sickening Sequel! – Step back into Wonderland, but not as you remember it. This warped dreamscape has come from years of torment under the Queen of Hearts' reign of terror. Once playful characters have become bitter shadows, their anger fueled by Alice's abandonment. Now, you must confront this distorted reality and face a vengeful Queen who wants both Alice (and you) gone.
- Ravens Mill: Lambs to Slaughter – A cursed farm grinds bodies into scarecrow creations. Every visitor becomes part of the ritual in this horrifying nightmare.
- Breadcrumbs to Nowhere – Lost in Havenwood Forest, visitors are lured by a rotting cottage and trapped in the Crone’s twisted lair.
- Murders at Buckshot Ridge – A logging camp overtaken by the forest becomes a deadly maze where the workers have transformed, and the woods claim all who enter.
- Ragnar’s Wrath – The icy winds of Niflheim howl as you approach a charred Viking longhouse, its stench of death is a prelude to the horrors within.
- Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed event, taking place on select nights September 5th through November 2nd, 2025 after 7 p.m.
- Take a look at some of the devious merchandise, food and beverage offerings available at this year’s event.
