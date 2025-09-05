Howl-O-Scream 2025: Feast Your Fears and Flaunt Your Frights at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

New spooky eats and killer drinks, alongside exclusive merchandise, will bring a bold new level of flavor and style to the fright.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has unveiled a new lineup of sinisterly delicious food and drink offerings, along with exclusive merchandise, for Howl-O-Scream 2025, adding a whole new dimension of flavor and style to the park’s premier Halloween event. Running on select nights from September 5 through November 1, Howl-O-Scream is known for its terrifying haunted houses, scare zones, and shows. This year, the horror extends to both the culinary realm and guest attire, with a menu and merchandise designed to delight the bravest of foodies and fans.

The culinary team and retail designers at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay have brewed up a new menu of spooky eats and killer drinks, alongside a collection of event-specific apparel and accessories to complement the park's immersive scare experiences.

Guests can sink their teeth into the Crispy Cheesy Cheetos Korean Corn Dog, a deep-fried corn dog rolled in hot Cheetos and served with spicy salsa, or the Flaming Hot Elote, a hot and buttery corn on the cob rolled in the same fiery Cheetos dust.

For a macabre take on theme park staples, try the Slaughter Dog, an all-beef hot dog on a black bun with roasted corn and chili dijon cheese sauce, or the Extreme Smoke Mac, roasted garlic mac and cheese with smoked pulled chicken and red chili bread crumbs.

Enjoy the Flamin Hot Chicken Tenders or the Deep Fried Wings, which come with a choice of habanero garlic sour apple, smoke bourbon bbq, or sweet heat sauce.

The menu gets gory with Blood Dust Loaded Fries, tossed in a red dust seasoning and topped with smoke cheese sauce, bacon, and pickled jalapenos. And for a sweet and shocking treat, the Zombie Fingers cookies contain almonds and are shaped to look like gruesome zombie fingers.

Don't miss the unique Cheetos Churros, deep-fried churros tossed in a cinnamon hot Cheetos sugar drizzle and topped with caramel and whipped cream. The Dracula Pretzel Bites, served with a "bloody" cheese sauce, are perfect for a snack on the go.

Guests can show off their love for the event with a new range of merchandise. The collection includes a themed Loungefly Backpack, perfect for carrying all your spooky souvenirs.

Fans can also don a chillingly cool Howl-o-Scream Spirit Jersey, a comfortable baseball-style shirt featuring the event logo, and a unique Howl-o-Scream shirt with a design showcasing the logos of all the event's iconic attractions.

