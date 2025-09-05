Howl-O-Scream 2025: Feast Your Fears and Flaunt Your Frights at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

New spooky eats and killer drinks, alongside exclusive merchandise, will bring a bold new level of flavor and style to the fright.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has unveiled a new lineup of sinisterly delicious food and drink offerings, along with exclusive merchandise, for Howl-O-Scream 2025, adding a whole new dimension of flavor and style to the park’s premier Halloween event. Running on select nights from September 5 through November 1, Howl-O-Scream is known for its terrifying haunted houses, scare zones, and shows. This year, the horror extends to both the culinary realm and guest attire, with a menu and merchandise designed to delight the bravest of foodies and fans.  

The culinary team and retail designers at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay have brewed up a new menu of spooky eats and killer drinks, alongside a collection of event-specific apparel and accessories to complement the park's immersive scare experiences.

  • Guests can sink their teeth into the Crispy Cheesy Cheetos Korean Corn Dog, a deep-fried corn dog rolled in hot Cheetos and served with spicy salsa, or the Flaming Hot Elote, a hot and buttery corn on the cob rolled in the same fiery Cheetos dust.

  • For a macabre take on theme park staples, try the Slaughter Dog, an all-beef hot dog on a black bun with roasted corn and chili dijon cheese sauce, or the Extreme Smoke Mac, roasted garlic mac and cheese with smoked pulled chicken and red chili bread crumbs.

  • Enjoy the Flamin Hot Chicken Tenders or the Deep Fried Wings, which come with a choice of habanero garlic sour apple, smoke bourbon bbq, or sweet heat sauce.

  • The menu gets gory with Blood Dust Loaded Fries, tossed in a red dust seasoning and topped with smoke cheese sauce, bacon, and pickled jalapenos. And for a sweet and shocking treat, the Zombie Fingers cookies contain almonds and are shaped to look like gruesome zombie fingers.

  • Don't miss the unique Cheetos Churros, deep-fried churros tossed in a cinnamon hot Cheetos sugar drizzle and topped with caramel and whipped cream. The Dracula Pretzel Bites, served with a "bloody" cheese sauce, are perfect for a snack on the go.

  • Guests can show off their love for the event with a new range of merchandise. The collection includes a themed Loungefly Backpack, perfect for carrying all your spooky souvenirs.

  • Fans can also don a chillingly cool Howl-o-Scream Spirit Jersey, a comfortable baseball-style shirt featuring the event logo, and a unique Howl-o-Scream shirt with a design showcasing the logos of all the event's iconic attractions.

