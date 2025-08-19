Howl-O-Scream 2025 Unleashes New Haunts at Busch Gardens Tampa

New haunted houses, scare zones, and shows await with tickets starting at just $34.99.

Howl-O-Scream returns to Busch Gardens Tampa with brand new houses, scare zones, and entertainment you won’t want to miss.

What’s Happening:

As the Halloween season creeps into Florida, Busch Gardens Tampa is preparing for Howl-O-Scream, running on select nights from September 5 through November 2, 2025.

Guests can face more than 25 spine-chilling experiences, including two new haunted houses, three new sinister scare zones, eerie shows, and relentless park-wide frights at Tampa Bay’s ultimate Halloween event. New this year, guests can explore: M.A.R.S. - Explore the crashed Elysium on Mars, face freezing temps, failing life support, and swarms of alien creatures. Destroy the ship before becoming part of the crew of the damned. Ravens Mill: Lambs to Slaughter - A cursed farm grinds bodies into scarecrow creations. Every visitor becomes part of the ritual in this horrifying nightmare. The Pestilence - Gas-masked Mob Doctors roam the streets, choosing victims to be dragged to the Ashen Furnace. No one escapes. Breadcrumbs to Nowhere - Lost in Havenwood Forest, visitors are lured by a rotting cottage and trapped in the Crone’s twisted lair. Murders at Buckshot Ridge - A logging camp overtaken by the forest becomes a deadly maze where the workers have transformed, and the woods claim all who enter.



Returning frights include: Ragnar’s Wrath: The icy winds of Niflheim howl as you approach a charred Viking longhouse, its stench of death is a prelude to the horrors within. Shadows of Wonderland: Sickening Sequel! Step back into Wonderland, but not as you remember it. This warped dreamscape has come from years of torment under the Queen of Hearts' reign of terror. Once playful characters have become bitter shadows, their anger fueled by Alice's abandonment. Now, you must confront this distorted reality and face a vengeful Queen who wants both Alice (and you) gone.

Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed event, taking place on select nights September 5 through November 2, 2025 after 7 p.m.

For a limited time, tickets are available starting as low as $34.99, and $29.99 for passholders during the Monster Sale

Front Line Fear passes are your ticket to all five haunted houses, starting at $69.99. For thrill-seekers, the Front-Line Fear Extreme pass includes front-of-line access to all ten Busch Gardens roller coasters.

The Howl-O-Scream Ultimate VIP Tour takes it up a notch with unlimited front-of-line access to haunted houses and rides, a complimentary meal at Dragon Fire Grill, exclusive beverage stops, and preferred parking. This premium experience starts at $299.99 per person, with a minimum of two guests required.

