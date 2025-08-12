Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Unveils Full 2026 Event Calendar and Terrific Fun Card Deal
A new Fun Card offer gets you unlimited visits for the rest of 2025 and all of 2026.
Following on from its sister park, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has dropped its entire 2026 event lineup and has launched an incredible Fun Card deal that lets guests play for nearly 16 months for one low price.
What’s Happening:
- The full calendar of festivals, concerts, and seasonal celebrations for 2026 has been revealed, promising a mix of returning fan-favorites and ALL-NEW experiences.
- For as low as $143.99, guests get unlimited admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay for the rest of 2025 AND all of 2026 (through December 31st, 2026) with the Busch Gardens Fun Card.
- This special pricing is for a limited time, so buying now locks in the price and grants immediate access to the park’s remaining 2025 events, including Howl-O-Scream and Christmas Town.
2026 Events at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Real Music Series:
- Busch Gardens’ longest-running concert series returns with legendary artists performing across genres, from classic rock to soul, live at the Stanleyville Theater.
Mardi Gras:
- Captivated by the lively hues and delicious tastes of New Orleans' grandest celebration, Mardi Gras will whisk visitors away to a lively world of bayou-inspired revelry. This immersive experience includes delectable Cajun-inspired culinary treats, an energetic parade showcasing festive characters, a cascade of multicolored beads, a live and authentic brass band, and a range of spirited entertainment options suitable for the whole family.
Busch Gardens Kids’ Weekends:
- Experience the excitement of Kids’ Weekends, where families can come together and connect with beloved Sesame Street characters at the Safari of Fun, get up close to over 200 species of animals and experience “first thrills" on rides like Air Grover, Stanley Falls Flume and Phoenix Rising. Plus, enjoy story time, interactive dance parties, arts & crafts, and a variety of engaging activities.
Food & Wine Festival:
- In the spring, guests can enjoy Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s tastiest event, the Food & Wine Festival and concert series. All-new culinary cabins offer a variety of mouth-watering delicacies, craft brews, cocktails and wines. A one-stop-shop for all the epicurious out there, this popular event also features live concerts ranging from diverse music genres, including urban, classic rock, Christian and pop.
Summer Nights:
- With extended park hours, the party continues past sunset giving guests the opportunity to enjoy a full day at the park, explore the park after dark and feel the thrill of riding roller coasters at night. The night comes to an end with a spectacular drone and fireworks show that has to be seen to be believed. Even more new exciting surprises for Summer Nights are coming in 2026.
Bier Fest Brews & BBQ
- Sip delicious brews and soar on epic coasters at Bier Fest Brews & BBQ. Guests at Bier Fest enjoy all-new bold BBQ flavors, refreshing craft brews and lively tunes in a festive atmosphere reminiscent of a classic German brewhouse. Bier Fest features a rotating selection of 30 to 40 craft beers, handpicked from over 30 breweries offering a variety of flavors and styles to explore throughout the festival.
Sweetacular:
- At Busch Gardens Sweetacular, guests can immerse themselves in a charming realm of enchantment filled with family-friendly Halloween delights that are more delightful than frightening. This event, perfect for families, includes a costume parade, story time, and trick-or-treating.
Howl-O-Scream:
- Howl-O-Scream transforms the park into an immersive experience featuring all-new spine-tingling scares, eerie haunted houses, a shocking live show and sinister surprises lurking in every dark corner. Guests will want to brace for adrenaline-pumping thrill rides under the cover of night on select evenings. Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed event.
Christmas Town:
- Christmas Town, a festive winter wonderland, invites guests to celebrate holiday traditions amidst almost 70 miles of twinkling lights, all-new delightful treats, lively entertainment, and the ideal backdrop for capturing cherished family moments.
